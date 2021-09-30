Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will be back in October as a month-long celebration. Amazon's big Diwali-special sale will kick off on October 3 with hundreds of deals across all major product categories. The company will be offering early access to its Prime members. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale promises great prices on popular mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, and other products. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. We've put together this simple guide to help you prepare for Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

When is the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale?

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will begin on October 2 for Prime subscribers. The sale will open up for everyone from October 3 onwards. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October will last for almost a month, just like last year's festive season sale.

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale?

As we mentioned earlier, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will bring a large number of great deals on top-selling mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, speakers, and other electronics. Apart from basic discounts, Amazon will also offer a number of bundled offers in the form of product exchange, payment offers, and other cashback offers on select products. Most 'steal' deals will be available for a limited period as Lightning Deals.

For this year, Amazon has already started teasing some of the major upcoming deals. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October promises 'biggest savings' on a large selection of mobile phones and accessories. On its teaser page, Amazon has already revealed some of the upcoming offers on Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and other smartphones.

Amazon is also teasing attractive offers on Apple's iPhone models. Prime subscribers will be eligible for additional savings worth up to Rs. 15,000 on select smartphones in the form of free screen replacements and lower EMIs.

Similarly, you can expect discounts on popular laptops, smart home devices, wearables, speakers, tablets, and Amazon devices during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October. If you're looking to buy a new mobile phone or other electronics this festive season, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale could be a good time to grab one at a discounted price.

How to find the best deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale?

Compare before you buy

The single most effective thing you can do during online festive season sales is compare prices before you decide to pay. Both Amazon and Flipkart are known to match prices for some of the most common deals during these festive season sales. Buying an iPhone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale? Make sure you check prices on other online marketplaces too. Getting a great deal on a big-screen TV on the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale? Make sure you see what others are offering before you buy.

You should factor in all the available bundled offers as well. This means, exchange offers, possible additional discounts on some payment methods, cashback offers, brand-specific exchange incentives, and no-cost EMI offers. At times, you can end up with a better overall deal even if the discounted price on a different platform is more.

Look out for previewed deals, plan early

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has already started previewing some of the major upcoming offers. The online marketplace will reveal a lot more deals in the next two days. You can start making a wishlist of items you want to buy to keep an eye on how the prices shift. You're also more likely to receive alerts (if you've set them up on the Amazon mobile app) when the products on your wishlist go on sale during the Great Indian Festival sale. Plan what you really need to buy so that you don't end up with a heavy credit card bill due to a big unplanned session of impulse buying.

Navigate like a pro

Any online festive season sale is big, but Amazon's is probably the biggest. You'll end up missing the best deals if you don't know what to look for and where. Make sure you have the mobile app updated if you're going to be on the move when the sale goes live. Shopping on the desktop website can be much quicker if you've got all your personal, shipping, and payment details saved. Once the sale goes live, it's always better to directly search for products or visit category pages to see specific deals rather than sale pages.

Arrive early during the sale

The best deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale could survive anything from a few minutes to an hour at the most. If you're lucky, it'll be available again the next day, but you don't want to take any chances. To make sure you grab those 'crazy' deals, you'll need to arrive early. If you've already set goals for a particular deal, you should keep that product page open, and refresh it just when the sale goes live.

Sign up for Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, just like they do for all sales. In case you're still not a member, see if you can get a membership from your telecom operator. Some mobile tariff plans include Amazon Prime membership for a limited period.

Stay tuned for our updates, we'll be bringing you the best tech deals from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale when it goes live this weekend.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.