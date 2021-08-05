If you are looking to build a smart home, this one is for you. Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works on voice command, and understands both English and Hindi. You can connect it to your phone or other devices and listen to music. Echo Dot can also be used to lights, ACs, TV, and other appliances in your home so you can switch them on or off from a distance. You can also ask the speaker to help you pay your bills, update you with the latest news or recite stories! Bring it home for Rs. 3,449 during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale. Its MRP is Rs. 4,499. Buy Now
boAt Airdopes are available for Rs. 999, down from their MRP of Rs. 2,990. A best-selling product, the wireless earbuds are lightweight, weighing just around 4 grams per earbud. They feature an ergonomic design that is complete with a Bluetooth, 14 hours playback, instant voice assistance as well as a mic. They are also quite fashionable, and come in Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Midnight Blue shades. Buy Now
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is currently available for Rs. 54,999 on Amazon. Its MRP is Rs. 86,000. The phone is a complete package of good looks and great features. It comes in a Mystic Bronze shade, with 8GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It boasts of a triple rear camera of 64+12+12MP and a selfie camera of 10MP. Its dynamic AMOLED display further adds to its merits, and so do its one year manufacturer's warranty for device and six months for in-box accessories. Buy Now
The new Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is priced at Rs. 1,19,900 is available for Rs. 1,08, 900 today on the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. The 128 GB silver coloured phone stands out for its ceramic shield, which is tougher than any other smartphone glass. Equipped with Apple's latest tech, this variant is known for its best-in-class camera system that boasts of 12 MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Buy Now
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has started and is in full-swing with discounts and the best deals on the latest smartphones, televisions, laptops, and much more. The five-day sale that will run through August 9 promises numerous offers on a wide range of products, from across categories.
Expect up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 55 percent off on TVs and appliances. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will also bring additional discounts for SBI cardholders, cashback rewards for all, as well as up to 30 percent off on Amazon combos. Other than discounts on products, users can also expect gift cards and no cost EMIs.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will have some popular and newly launched smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G, available with interesting offers. This will give a rare opportunity to users to shop for the latest tech on discounted prices. And this is besides the plethora of other offers online. With so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to find the ones that are actually the best deals, and so we've created this page.
This is a live blog for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, where we will keep adding the best deals we see through the sale, to keep you up to date on the best deals. Keep coming back here to see the latest handpicked offers. We'll be searching for the best offers on some of the coolest tech, so you can make most of this annual Amazon sale. This page is the only one you need to keep checking for the entire sale period. Our live blog will refresh automatically so you can bag the best deals and discounts without much trouble.
