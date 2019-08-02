Amazon Freedom Sale will kick off next week in India to celebrate the upcoming 73rd Independence Day. Amazon's big sale will offer discounts on mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances, and a lot more. Amazon India's Freedom Sale will start early at 12 noon on August 7 for Prime members. For everyone else, the Freedom Sale will open at midnight, August 8. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users.

The online marketplace has already put up a teaser page on its website. In case you're looking forward to the sale, we've put together a quick guide to help you with everything you need to know right now.

Amazon Freedom Sale offers on mobile phones

Just like all major sales, Amazon's Freedom Sale 2019 will offer discounts and bundled offers on several popular mobile phones in India. The online marketplace is promising discounts worth up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories along with no-cost EMI payment options and other bundled deals.

Premium smartphones will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon sale. The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with no-cost EMI payment option and additional instant discount over the normal exchange value. Amazon Freedom Sale will also offer the Galaxy M40 at a 'best offer' price.

Amazon's Freedom Sale 2019 will also bring the 'lowest price ever' on Samsung M30, Samsung M20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Realme U1, and the Honor View 20. The company is also teasing a massive price drop on the Oppo A7 along with an exchange offer with the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Oppo Reno, Galaxy Note 9, Oppo F11 Pro, and the Vivo V15 will be offered with extra exchange value during the Amazon Sale next week.

Amazon Freedom Sale offers on wearables, laptops, speakers, and other electronics

Besides mobile phones, Amazon's Freedom Sale will also offer discounts on a bunch of electronics. Laptops will be sold with discounts worth up to Rs. 30,000. Headphones and speakers will be available with discounts up to 60 percent while smartwatches can be bought with up to 50 percent discount.

Amazon is already teasing some products that will be available at discounted prices during next week's Freedom Sale. These include an HP Core i3-based thin and light laptop under Rs. 30,000, Boat Rockerz 255 wireless earphones under Rs. 1,000, Canon EOS 1500D DSLR camera at under Rs. 30,000, and a discount on the Seagate 1.5TB external hard drive.

The upcoming Amazon Freedom Sale will also include offers on the Huawei Watch GT Sport smartwatch, HP 3636 all-in-one wireless printer, JBL Flip 3 portable speaker, and other products.

In case you're eyeing a good deal on a TV or other home appliances, the Amazon Freedom Sale will offer up to 50 percent discount on select big-screen TVs and up to 60 percent discount on other appliances. Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers on TVs and home appliances.

The Amazon Freedom Sale will kick off from 12 noon on August 7 for Prime members and from midnight, August 8 for everyone else. The sale will be open until August 11. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll bring you the best deals once the sale goes live next week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.