Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Ad Sale Boom Could Challenge Google-Facebook Dominance

 
, 27 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Ad Sale Boom Could Challenge Google-Facebook Dominance

Highlights

  • With $2 billion of ad revenue, Amazon is dwarfed by Google, Facebook
  • Amazon has users' purchase data and knows what shoppers need
  • Voice assistant Alexa would make it an even stronger competitor: Expert

Amazon.com's expanding business of selling space on its site to merchants helped it double profits on Thursday, and some see the move as a step toward taking advertising dollars from Google and Facebook.

With $2 billion (roughly Rs. 13,350 crores) or less of advertising revenue, Amazon is dwarfed by Alphabet's Google and Facebook, often called an Internet duopoly, but it is growing fast, may be outselling ads on Twitter and Snapchat, and it has advantages that other contenders lack.

Amazon has users' purchase data and knows what shoppers need, said Jason Damata, founder of Fabric Media, which advises companies on marketing and business strategy.

Google knows what people are searching for, while Facebook only knows "what you want your friends to think you like," Damata said.

Amazon Doubles Its Profit - and Hikes Prime Membership by $20

Some of his clients began directing their ad budgets to get customers to buy their products on Amazon, Damata said, and saw sales jump as a result.

Amazon does not break out ad sales alone. It says advertising sales are the majority of its "other" section, which hit $2.0 billion in the first quarter. After adjusting for accounting changes, that is a 72 percent increase from a year earlier, Amazon said.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky called the ad sales business "a multibillion dollar program and growing very quickly." Advertisers of all sizes were interested in sponsored product ads "to drive brand awareness, discovery or hopefully, purchase," he said.

Internet research firm eMarketer last October forecast Amazon would hit $3.19 billion (roughly Rs. 21,300 crores) in net US digital ad revenues by 2019, or 3.0 percent of digital ad spending.

Established advertising firms also have taken notice. Martin Sorrell, the founder of the world's largest advertising company WPP, who stepped down in mid-April, last month saw Amazon in "head-to-head" competition with Google and Facebook. Sorrell added that WPP had directed $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,300 crores) of its clients' ad budgets to Amazon in 2017 and predicted that number would rise to $300 million this year.

"Amazon is coming over the hill. Amazon certainly poses a big threat on search and advertising," he said, adding that its voice assistant, Alexa, would make it an even stronger competitor.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Social, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Amazon Revenue, Amazon Q1 Profits
Samsung Captures Half the Indian Premium Smartphone Market in Q1: Counterpoint
Best AC deals
Amazon Ad Sale Boom Could Challenge Google-Facebook Dominance
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. iPhone SE 2 With Glass Back, Headphone Jack Spotted in Leak
  2. Airtel Rs. 219 Recharge With 1.4GB Data Per Day for 28 Days Launched
  3. Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 a Redmi Note 5 Pro Killer?
  4. Best Earphones Under Rs. 1,000
  5. OnePlus 6 Working Unit With Android 8.1 Oreo Spotted in Live Image
  6. Nokia 7 Plus Is a Nexus Phone That Google Stopped Making
  7. TCL Launches Its iFFALCON Range of Smart TVs in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) With Samsung Mall App Launched in India
  9. George R.R. Martin Announces Fire and Blood, a Game of Thrones 'Prequel'
  10. Amazon Echo Speakers, Xbox One X, Sony 49-inch Smart LED TV, And More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.