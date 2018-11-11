Alibaba's Singles' Day sale has just kicked off and the Chinese e-commerce giant claims that sales crossed $1 billion within the first two minutes. There's no doubt Singles' Day is the biggest sale in the world, even larger than America's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. The splashy sale is slowly growing in popularity outside China with Japan, the US, and Australia becoming the top 3 countries to buy products during the Singles' Day sale last year.

We have picked out some of the best deals you can grab on Singles' Day sale while sitting right here in India. Most of these deals are from Ali Express and a few from Gearbest, both open to shipping in India and most of the products come with free shipping options as well. We've also put together a small guide on how to safely purchase products during Singles' Day sale.

Alibaba Singles' Day sale 2018 - the best deals right now

Bluedio TN noise-cancelling Bluetooth earphones

The Bluedio TN noise-cancelling wireless earphones are down to $12 (around Rs. 870) on Ali Express right now. These earphones ship from China and are currently available with free shipping, although the expected shipping period is approximately 21-40 days, so you will need to be patient. These earphones are pretty decent at this price if you're looking for a pair that can last long on a full charge, and work well while you're working out at a gym or going out for a run.

Price: $12 (around Rs. 870)

Xiaomi Mi Box 3

The Xiaomi Mi Box 3 is currently going at $52 (around Rs. 3,770) on Ali Express during Singles' Day sale. If you're looking to add a little smart TV functionality to your TV, along with 4K HDR support, the Mi TV Box 3 seems like a perfect fit at this price point. It usually sells anywhere between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 7,000 in India since it hasn't been launched here officially. This is the global variant of the Mi Box 3 and it is based on Android TV which means you get all the Google goodies including in-built Chromecast support and your favourite apps.

Price: $52 (around Rs. 3,770)

Xiaomi Yeelight 9W smart LED bulb

Although Xiaomi's Yeelight has entered India, you still can't beat the current prices at Ali Express. The Yeelight 9W smart bulbs are going at $13.91 (around Rs. 1,009) a piece. These smart bulbs can be easily paired to work with Google Home and Amazon Echo speakers. These are perfect if you're looking to experiment with smart bulbs or if you're looking to expand your smart home setup with a few more smart bulbs.

Price: $13.91 (around Rs. 1,009)

Anker Soundcore Spirit X wireless earphones

Anker is selling its Soundcore Spirit X wireless earphones on Ali Express at just $48.56 (around Rs. 3,520) on Singles' Day sale. At this price, you can expect them to run out pretty quickly. The earphones are sweat resistant and promise a 12-hour battery life on a full charge. These are perfect if you're looking for a pair of wireless earphones you can use while you're working out.

Price: $48.56 (around Rs. 3,520)

Anker Soundcore Spirit

In case you want something cheaper, the Anker Soundcore Spirit is down to $25.71 (around Rs. 1,864) on Ali Express right now. Since Anker is directly selling it via Ali Express, you don't need to worry about the genuineness of these earphones. The Anker Soundcore Spirit earphones are rated IPX7 and feature Bluetooth 5.0 support. The battery is promised to last up to 8 hours on a full charge.

Price: $25.71 (around Rs. 1,864)

Xiaomi Mijia LED corridor night lamp

The Xiaomi Mijia LED corridor night lamp is available at a discounted price of $10.69 (around Rs. 775) on Singles' Day sale at Ali Express right now. Add another $2.11 (around Rs. 153) worth of standard shipping to India and you can have it for $12.80 (around Rs. 928). The night lamp comes with a photosensitive sensor that helps it turn on automatically when it senses a movement in a dark environment. You could install it in a kitchen, inside your closet, on the stairs, or just about anywhere.

Price: $12.80 (around Rs. 928)

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

Buying a laptop from online from China could be a gamble, but if you're willing to do anything for a good deal, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro can be yours for $760 (around Rs. 55,085) along with $21.16 (around Rs. 1,534) for expedited shipping on Gearbest right now. The laptop can reach you in approximately 3-8 days, according to the listing. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 256GB SSD (solid state drive) and includes the Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card. It runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box and includes two USB Type-C ports, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphones jack, and an HDMI slot. Be prepared for paperwork — and duty — at the customs office when it shows up though.

Price: $781 (around Rs. 56,607)

Qi wireless charger

If you're looking for an inexpensive wireless charger for your Samsung Galaxy S9, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and other compatible phones, there's a generic wireless charger going at $3.15 (around Rs. 228) on Ali Express right now. It comes with free shipping but you'll need to wait around 1.5-2 months for it. You can pay a little extra for faster shipping options on the site as well.

Price: $3.15 (around Rs. 228)

Anker Soundcore Pro+ portable speaker

Anker is also selling its Soundcore Pro+ portable speaker at $67.49 (around Rs. 4,892) on Ali Express right now during Singles' Day sale. The 25W portable speaker is powered by four drivers and promises a superior bass and high-definition sound experience. The speaker's inbuilt battery can last for up to 18 hours on a full charge. You can pair it with other devices using Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, or simply an AUX input.

Price: $67.49 (around Rs. 4,892)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.