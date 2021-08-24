Technology News
loading

How AI Is Helping Advertisers and Marketers Generate Digital Content

According to a recent study, the global market for artificial intelligence in advertising is likely to grow by 9 times between 2020 and 2028.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 August 2021 16:45 IST
How AI Is Helping Advertisers and Marketers Generate Digital Content

Photo Credit: neuroflash

Neuroflash Chief Marketing Officer Henrik Roth said the tool generates content options to choose from

Highlights
  • AI predicts signs of what is going to be popular in a particular market
  • Global market for AI in advertising is said reach $107 billion by 2028
  • neuroflash uses AI to generate slogans and social media language

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at a rapid pace. From medical research to self-driving cars, it's one of the most sought-after technologies. AI is also being widely adopted by marketing and advertising firms to track the trend in consumer behaviour and pitch products accordingly. For example, advertising firms are increasingly generating slogans and shaping messages that are appealing to consumers. These are based on AI models that try to gauge what the target audience wants. Some AI tools are even capable of predicting what consumer behaviour would likely be during the next 24 hours.

According to a recent study, the global market for AI in advertising was valued at $12 billion (roughly Rs. 8.89 lakh crores) in 2020 but it is likely to see an exponential rise to reach $107 billion (roughly Rs. 79.32 lakh crores) by 2028.

report published in Research and Markets, an online market research store, states that many companies and advertising agencies usually focus on social media platforms and thousands of other online sources to determine user behaviour. Using those patterns, AI predicts signs of what is going to be popular in a particular market or demography and helps companies plan their next move.

Using AI, a newsroom or brand content generator can look at a specific audience and predict where they are going to invest their time and energy in the near future. The content provider can then plan accordingly.

An Axios report detailed how AI is shaping messaging in the digital world, citing the example of neuroflash, a Germany-based marketing company that uses AI to generate slogans, email subject lines, and social media language. The report also cites a study by Gartner that predicts that by 2022, more than 30 percent of digital content will be created with the help of AI.

Neuroflash was used to find a slogan for a roughly 150-word brief for a weekly newsletter to be published in the outlet. The user inserted a few keywords — like "future," "artificial intelligence" and "journalism" — and the US market as the focus area. The tool threw some interesting slogans.

Neuroflash Chief Marketing Officer Henrik Roth said the tool generates options to choose from and humans can then use editorial judgment to pick the best ones, as quoted by Axios.

However, not everyone is very optimistic about AI generating content. Some say it's okay to let AI give the general predictions about the market but production should be done mechanically. Rory Sutherland, a vice chairman at the advertising firm Ogilvy, compared AI recently to satellite navigation tech in a car. “Great for directions, but you don't allow it to drive the car,” he was quoted as saying in a report in BBC.

He added that he was worried people would give AI more power than it deserved in an attempt to automate things.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: artificial intelligence, AI, marketing, advertising, Digital Content
OPPO Aims to Strengthen Its Customer Centricity Approach, Expand Its Network to 600 After Sales Service Centre by 2022
Netflix Unveils 42 Original Movies for the Rest of 2021, Indian Titles to Come

Related Stories

How AI Is Helping Advertisers and Marketers Generate Digital Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds to Go on Sale on August 31 via Flipkart
  8. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  9. How to Play YouTube Video in Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS
  10. Google Chrome Will Prevent Websites From Tracking Your Motion Sensor Data
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Colour Scheme That Works With Both Dark, Light Themes
  2. Instagram Reportedly Working on Like Button for Stories
  3. Shang-Chi Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  4. Oppo F19s May Launch in India Soon: Report
  5. Russia Using New Hardware to Target Alexei Navalny's Anti-Kremlin App, Experts Say
  6. AI Can't Reliably Detect Emotions From Facial Expressions, Study Finds
  7. Oukitel WP15 5G Rugged Smartphone Launched With a Massive 15,600mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. China's Critical Data Rules Not Aimed at Firms Planning Foreign IPOs: Regulator
  9. Financial Firms' Digital-Engagement Practices to Be Scrutinised by US SEC as Investor Worries Grow
  10. Mac mini With M1X Chip to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’, iPhone 13 Unlikely to Feature Touch ID: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com