WhatsApp added a Vaccines for All sticker pack early last month to promote vaccinations against COVID-19.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 May 2021 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ WhatsApp

WhatsApp Mama Love sticker pack is available on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Mama Love sticker pack is free to download
  • It is 2.7MB in size
  • WhatsApp’s Mama Love sticker pack includes 11 animated stickers

WhatsApp has introduced a new Mama Love sticker pack for Mother's Day. The Facebook-owned instant messaging service shared the development on Twitter along with a short clip that shows some of the stickers included in the pack. The Mama Love sticker pack is available on Android and iOS devices globally. There are 11 stickers in the pack that has been created by Paula Cruz. The Mama Love sticker pack follows the Vaccines for All sticker pack that was released early last month.

With Mother's Day right around the corner on May 9, WhatsApp has released a new sticker pack called Mama Love which can be downloaded for free by both Android and iOS users. It is 2.7MB in size and includes 11 animated stickers that provide a range of emotions that users can express on Mother's Day using these stickers. Downloading these packs is quite simple and we have put together a step-by-step guide on how you can do so.

Download Mama Love sticker pack on WhatsApp

  1. Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Open any chat and tap on the Emoji icon (Android) or Sticker icon (iOS).
  3. On the right, there will be a ‘+' icon, tap on it.
  4. This will take you to the sticker store with all the stickers for WhatsApp. You should see the Mama Love sticker pack on the top.
  5. Tap on the download icon on the right of the sticker pack and wait for it to show the check mark.
  6. Your Mama Love sticker pack should now be added to WhatsApp.

Alternatively, you can tap on the link provided in the tweet by WhatsApp and it will directly take you to the sticker pack in the app.

You can now browse these stickers from the Emoji section in WhatsApp. Tap on the Emoji icon and in the bar just below, you will see your new Mama Love sticker pack. Tap on it to see all 11 stickers. These can also be added to favourites by long pressing any sticker. They will then show up in the favourites sticker section denoted by a ‘star' icon.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Mothers Day, Mama Love sticker pack
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
US FTC States Repair Restrictions Imposed by Manufacturers Impact Consumer Rights, Small Businesses

