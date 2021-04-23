Technology News
How to Fix Missing Media Problem on WhatsApp for Android

WhatsApp users are recommended to back up their content before proceeding with the steps to fix the problem.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 April 2021 12:45 IST
How to Fix Missing Media Problem on WhatsApp for Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge the problem and bring a fix

  • WhatsApp users have reported a missing media problem on Android
  • The issue seems to have affected users on recent WhatsApp versions
  • WhatsApp users can fix it manually by moving the media content folder

WhatsApp for Android users are reportedly losing their media content on the app. The issue has affected some users and appears to have arrived with the recent WhatsApp updates. It has impacted users on WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.9.2 as 2.21.9.3. Some users on the latest version have also faced the issue. Although the instant messaging app is yet to acknowledge the problem and provide a fix, there is a simple workaround to bring back your media content.

As pointed out by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, some users noticed that they were unable to find their media content, such as photos and videos, on the recent WhatsApp for Android versions. The content, however, existed on their phones and could be accessed through the photo gallery.

If you are among those users and are affected by the missing media issue on WhatsApp, you can follow few these steps to bring your media content back to the app.

How to fix missing media problem on WhatsApp for Android

WABetaInfo has shared the workaround to fix the missing media problem on WhatsApp for Android. However, before beginning with the process, users are recommended to back up their chats.

  1. Close WhatsApp on your phone and clear cache to make sure the app is not running in the background.
  2. Open your phone's native file manager and go to WhatsApp > Media.
  3. Now, move the content in the Media folder to Android > Media > com.whatsapp > WhatsApp > Media. Please note that you just need to move the content of the media folder and not the entire folder.
  4. You are also required to wait until all of the content gets moved to the destination folder. Then, open the WhatsApp app.

You'll be able to see your media content back on WhatsApp after following the aforementioned steps.

If you don't want to take the manual way, you can wait for WhatsApp to bring an update that fixes the problem. The update could move the content from the existing folder to the new one automatically.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
How to Fix Missing Media Problem on WhatsApp for Android
