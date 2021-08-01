Technology News
loading

How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

A slight tweak in setting will let you decide who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 August 2021 11:00 IST
How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp users need to go into Account Settings to change group settings

Highlights
  • The default group setting on WhatsApp is set to ‘everyone’
  • WhatsApp users can customise group settings for more privacy
  • WhatsApp admins can still send links to ask users to join groups

WhatsApp groups are a great way to stay connected to family, friends, or even colleagues, but the feature is often exploited by many to add tons of people to groups in order to sell products or promote services. These groups are often created without permission from participants and this could be frustrating for many. Most of us hate being a part of unnecessary groups and often consider if it's rude to just exit a group. The best way out of this is to have a filter that will stop random people from adding you to groups.

How to prevent unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Thankfully, there is a setting that you can tweak in the privacy section of you WhatsApp account that spares you from getting added to random groups. This setting lets you customise who can add you to groups and, by default, the setting is set to ‘Everyone', which means anyone with your phone number can add you in a group. It is important to note that group admins can send you invite links and nudge you to join groups, even after you tweak the settings. In order to avoid getting added to groups by random people, follow the steps below:

  1. Open WhatsApp, click on the three dots on the top right corner of the screen.
  2. Click on the Settings option and then tap Account.
  3. Click on Privacy > Groups. The default setting is likely to be set to ‘Everyone'.
  4. You can select from three options — ‘Everyone', ‘My Contacts', and ‘My Contacts Except'.
  5. The ‘Everyone' option lets any user with your phone number add you in a group without your permission.
  6. The ‘My Contact' option only lets those users add you in groups whose numbers you have saved in your contact list.
  7. The last ‘My Contacts Except' option lets you choose exactly who can add you to groups by letting you filter further and delist the contacts you don't want to be added by to a group.
Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Groups
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ TWS Earbuds With ANC, IP54 Build, 7.5 Hours Playtime Launched
Google Play Protect on Android Failed Against Malware-Detecting Apps From Avast, McAfee, More: AV-Test

Related Stories

How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  2. RedmiBook Price in India, Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  3. Scientists Finally Prove Einstein's Black Hole Light-Ejecting Theory Correct
  4. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
  5. Realme 8s Specifications Surface in Detail Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Celebrate Friendship Day 2021: How to Use
  8. Jio, Airtel, Vi No Longer Bundle SMS Benefits on Entry-Level Prepaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected to Launch in India Soon
  10. Here's How to Schedule an Email in Gmail via Desktop Browser, App
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Prevent Unknown Users From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  2. How to Schedule an Email in Gmail via Desktop Browser, App
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatch Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Google to End Support for Gmail, YouTube, Drive Account Sign-in on Old Android Phones Soon
  5. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Bullish on Bitcoin Despite Paper Loss
  6. Infinix Smart 5A to Launch in India on August 2, Specifications Teased via Flipkart
  7. Scientists Detect Light Being Ejected From Behind Black Hole, Proving Einstein's Theory Correct
  8. Friendship Day 2021: Snapchat Launches New Lenses to Help Celebrate With Your Buddies
  9. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Their Devices Immediately in India: Here’s Why
  10. Medical Breakthrough Shows TSLP Cytokine Protein Could Help Lose Weight by 'Sweating' Fat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com