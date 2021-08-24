MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the health ministry's official COVID-19 assistance chatbot, can now be used to book a vaccination slot via WhatsApp. The chat bot will now allow users to book vaccination slots for their first and second shots and get an appointment via the instant messaging app. This comes after the MyGov Corona Helpdesk recently got the ability to download a soft copy of the vaccine certificate. WhatsApp says that so far over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country. This bot was introduced in March last year to help prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic. WhatsApp says that over 41 million users across India have accessed the chat bot since then.
The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is a chat bot that is available on WhatsApp. The new service allows users to book vaccination slots based on the pincode they feed in. It prompts you to pick a preferred time and date. Using this method, users can skip going to the CoWIN platform and look for slots and, instead, easily book a vaccination appointment on their phones via WhatsApp. However, to register a new user, the CoWIN platform needs to be used. To book your upcoming vaccination slot, follow the steps below:
