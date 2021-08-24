Technology News
How to Book COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot also offers the ability to download COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 August 2021 12:27 IST
MyGov Corona Helpdesk shows options for place and time for getting vaccination

  • MyGov Corona Helpdesk sends an OTP for verification
  • Users can type and send ‘Book Slot’ in the chat bot
  • To register a new user, the CoWIN platform must be used

MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the health ministry's official COVID-19 assistance chatbot, can now be used to book a vaccination slot via WhatsApp. The chat bot will now allow users to book vaccination slots for their first and second shots and get an appointment via the instant messaging app. This comes after the MyGov Corona Helpdesk recently got the ability to download a soft copy of the vaccine certificate. WhatsApp says that so far over 32 lakh certificates have been downloaded by users across the country. This bot was introduced in March last year to help prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic. WhatsApp says that over 41 million users across India have accessed the chat bot since then.

How to book a vaccination slot on the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk is a chat bot that is available on WhatsApp. The new service allows users to book vaccination slots based on the pincode they feed in. It prompts you to pick a preferred time and date. Using this method, users can skip going to the CoWIN platform and look for slots and, instead, easily book a vaccination appointment on their phones via WhatsApp. However, to register a new user, the CoWIN platform needs to be used. To book your upcoming vaccination slot, follow the steps below:

  1. Save the number +91 9013151515 on your phone. Go to WhatsApp and search for the MyGov Corona Helpdesk bot. Alternatively, you can head to this link to open the MyGoV Corona Helpdesk Chatbot on WhatsApp.
  2. Type and send ‘Book Slot' inside the chatbot on WhatsApp.
  3. This will generate a six-digit OTP on the respective mobile phone number. Enter the OTP in the chat bot.
  4. The bot will show a list of people that are registered with the number. Choose the person whose vaccination slot you wish to book.
  5. MyGov Corona Helpdesk will show nearby centres based on the pincode and the vaccination type. Users can choose a preferred date and location based on the steps mentioned in the chat bot.
  6. All users registered on CoWIN can follow the steps to get a confirmation of their COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the name of the centre along with the date and time.
Further reading: MyGov Corona Helpdesk, WhatsApp, COVID 19, Covid Vaccination Slot
