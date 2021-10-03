Technology News
What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones

Wi-Fi calling on smartphones is supported by Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 October 2021 08:30 IST
What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones

Wi-Fi calling reduces call drops to make regular seamless voice calls

Highlights
  • Telecom operators levy no additional cost on Wi-Fi calling
  • Wi-Fi Calling option is offered on compatible phones
  • Wi-Fi Calling helps in areas with bad connectivity

W-Fi calling enables users to make regular calls in low or bad connectivity areas with the help of Wi-Fi networks. This service only works if your telecom operator supports Wi-Fi calling and the subscriber has a strong Wi-Fi connection. When the network connectivity is low, compatible phones will use the Wi-Fi network to make regular calls through the telecom operator it is subscribed to. In India, most telecom operators offer Wi-Fi calling support, including Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. The telecom operators levy no additional cost for this service.   

The new Wi-Fi calling service is especially beneficial in low network connectivity areas. If Wi-Fi calling is enabled on the smartphone, it will use the connected Wi-Fi network to make regular voice calls. For instance, if you're in the basement of a building and have low network connectivity, but strong Wi-Fi, you will still be able to make seamless regular voice calls. This service looks to improve call quality and reduce call drops. Wi-Fi calling service makes calls over the VoIP (voice over Internet protocol) instead of the VoLTE (voice over LTE) network.  

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android smartphones

Most phones that have been launched recently are compatible with Wi-Fi calling. Users can check this on their phones by going into network settings and looking for the option. If the option is not available, then Wi-Fi calling is not compatible on the phone. Follow the simple steps to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android phones.

  1. Go to the Settings menu on your Android smartphone. Head to the Networks section (This could be called the Connections section or even Mobile Networks).
  2. In the Networks section, go to Wi-Fi Preferences and then click on Advanced.
  3. Check for an option called Wi-Fi Calling. If you have two SIM cards installed on the phone, users can decide which number to enable it for. Subscribers can even enable it for both numbers.
  4. In some phones, the Wi-Fi calling option is offered right in the Networks section, without the need to dive deeper into the Advanced section. The pathway may be slightly different based on the OS skins of different Android phones.

How to enable Wi-Fi calling on iPhone

On an iPhone, Wi-Fi calling can be activated easily as long as the telecom operator supports it. Follow the steps mentioned below.

  1. Head to the Settings menu in an iPhone. Click on Phone.
  2. Click on Mobile Data > Wi-Fi Calling (This will show up only if your telecom operator supports the service)
  3. Toggle on “Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone”. If Wi-Fi Calling is available, you'll see Wi-Fi after your carrier name in the status bar. Then your calls will use Wi-Fi Calling.
This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Wi Fi Calling, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360.
What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
