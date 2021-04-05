Indian Premier League 2021 aka IPL 2021 is set to begin from Friday, April 9. The fourteenth season of the Twenty20 cricket league will bring a total of eight teams that will play matches at six different venues across India. While many cricket fans were looking to watch the forthcoming season of the Vivo IPL 2021 live, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to play the matches behind closed doors to begin with — owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will have to follow along the action on screen instead and you can do so online on your mobile phone or smart TV, aside from live TV. Here are some ways through which you can enjoy watching IPL 2021 live at your home.

IPL live streaming online 2021: How to watch IPL online in India

The BCCI has continued its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar to livestream the IPL 2021 in the country. You can pick either Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs. 399 a year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs. 1,499 a year (Rs. 299 a month) to get livestream access to the forthcoming IPL season. Of course, the latter offers a list of additional benefits over the former to match with the higher subscription pricing. Credit card users can avail the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at an even discounted price of Rs. 365. Further, telecom operators including Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea), and Jio are offering their various prepaid recharge plans with complimentary annual subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar VIP service to offer you access to IPL 2021.

For TV viewers, IPL 2021 matches will be broadcast live through Star India's sports channel catalogue Star Sports.

IPL 2021 timings

Cricket matches under IPL 2021 will be held among eight teams, with the first match planned between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It will begin at 7:30pm IST on April 9. As per the official IPL 2021 schedule, there will be a total of 11 double headers where six teams will play three afternoon matches and two will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon matches will start at 3:30pm IST, while the evening matches will begin at 7:30pm IST. You can view the complete fixture of the tournament from the IPL site.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.