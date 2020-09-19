IPL 2020, which is the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League, is beginning from today, September 19. The tournament was originally scheduled for March 29, though it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As many as eight teams are participating in the IPL 2020 series that will see a total of 60 cricket matches, with the first match taking place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings later today. Just like past years, Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the IPL matches. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, has been titled the “official digital streaming partner” for the tournament in India.

In this article, we are providing all the ways through which you can watch live telecast of IPL 2020 online on mobile and other platforms in your country.

IPL live streaming online 2020: How to watch IPL online in India

You can watch IPL live telecast 2020 online in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The media streaming service is available through two different subscription models — Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while the latter is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. Similarly, Jio and Airtel are offering the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP with their list of recharge plans.

IPL live streaming online 2020: How to watch IPL online in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch IPL live telecast 2020 online either by purchasing a Foxtel subscription or by subscribing to YuppTV. Foxtel offers a Sports HD & Kids pack at a monthly subscription price of AUD 79 (roughly Rs. 4,200), while YuppTV is charging AUD 24.99 (roughly Rs. 1,300) for a monthly pack. You can also pick the yearly subscription of YuppTV at AUD 179.99 (roughly Rs. 9,700) that brings access to IPL live telecast for free.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in USA and Canada

To watch IPL 2020 live in the USA, you can subscribe to Hotstar US at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) a year. Canadian users can go with Hotstar Canada that is available at a monthly price of CAD 49.99 (roughly Rs. 2,800).

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in UK and Ireland

For cricket lovers in the UK, IPL live telecast 2020 online is available through Hotstar UK at GBP 11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or GBP 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700) a year. The matches can also be watched live on Sky Sports Now TV. It is available at GBP 25 (roughly Rs. 2,400) a month. For the people living in Ireland, the IPL matches will be streamed live via Now TV Ireland that is available at a discounted price of EUR 19.50 (roughly Rs. 1,900) a month for the first three months.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, South America

In Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America, YuppTV will stream IPL 2020 live. It is offering monthly access in Malaysia at MYR 9.99 (roughly Rs. 180), while Singaporean cricket fans need to spend SGD 29.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month. YuppTV in continental Europe is available at EUR 11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). Users in South America can watch the IPL 2020 matches live at a monthly charge of $9.99 (roughly Rs. 733).

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has been retained as the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. For users who have its TV subscription can watch the matches live during the tournament from the SuperSport website for free.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in Pakistan

Pakistan has been excluded from the list of countries broadcasting IPL 2020 for the second consecutive year after it was removed originally in 2019.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will broadcast IPL 2020 live on the Web. Fox Sports is available for access on the Web at NZD 4.99 (roughly Rs. 250) for a month, while Kayo Sports is available at NZD 25 (roughly Rs. 1,200) a month.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in Caribbean

IPL 2020 will also be streamed live in the Caribbean Islands through Flow Sports. The Caribbean Islands include includes Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos, the United States Virgin Islands.

IPL live telecast 2020: How to watch IPL online in Middle East and North Africa

For cricket fans in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, beIN Connect will stream IPL 2020 live online. The region covers the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

If you aren't able to watch IPL 2020 live online in your country, you can, of course, use a VPN service and watch the matches through any of the aforementioned services. We, however, don't guarantee whether all these services would work on your network.

