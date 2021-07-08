Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) has announced that its customers can now book a COVID-19 vaccine slot through its app. Vi says this has been made possible with the integration of the CoWIN app with its platform. Vi users will be able to search for available vaccine slots and also set reminders for when they will be available on the Vi App. Users looking to book a vaccine slot will be able to filter their search by age group, vaccine names, and more.
Vi has announced that only its prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to book a vaccine slot using the Vi App available for both Android and iOS smartphone users. Integrating the CoWIN app with its platform, Vi customers can search for available slots with filters such as age group, dose, free/ paid, and vaccine name — Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V — and also book the slot from the app.
The network provider has made it easier for its customers to book a vaccine slot to help them prevent contracting COVID-19. Here are the steps you will need to follow to book a vaccine slot from the Vi app on your smartphone.
