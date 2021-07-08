Technology News
loading

Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It

Vi has integrated the CoWIN portal on its app to make booking slots easier for its users.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 July 2021 16:40 IST
Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It

COVID-19 vaccine booking on Vi app is exclusively for its prepaid and postpaid customers

Highlights
  • Vi app redirects you to CoWIN app to finalise slot booking
  • Users can use various filters like age, vaccine name, dose, more
  • Vi app lets users search for vaccine slot and set reminders

Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) has announced that its customers can now book a COVID-19 vaccine slot through its app. Vi says this has been made possible with the integration of the CoWIN app with its platform. Vi users will be able to search for available vaccine slots and also set reminders for when they will be available on the Vi App. Users looking to book a vaccine slot will be able to filter their search by age group, vaccine names, and more.

Vi has announced that only its prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to book a vaccine slot using the Vi App available for both Android and iOS smartphone users. Integrating the CoWIN app with its platform, Vi customers can search for available slots with filters such as age group, dose, free/ paid, and vaccine name — Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V — and also book the slot from the app.

How to book a vaccine slot on Vi app

The network provider has made it easier for its customers to book a vaccine slot to help them prevent contracting COVID-19. Here are the steps you will need to follow to book a vaccine slot from the Vi app on your smartphone.

  1. Open the Vi app on your phone
  2. Click on Get Yourself Vaccinated Today option appearing at the bottom part of the screen
  3. Users can then search for a slot in a location close to them by entering District - State and District - or entering their Pincode
  4. Users can use filters such as - age 18-44/ age 45+, dose 1/ dose 2, Covishield/ Covaxin/ Sputnik V, and paid/ free
  5. Once the desired filters are selected, users can browse through the dates to find an available slot for their COVID-19 vaccination and choose one.
  6. Vi App will then redirect to the CoWIN portal for final confirmation

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vi, Vodafone India, CoWIN, COVID-19, Vaccine Booking, COVID-19 Vaccine Booking, COVID-19 Vaccine
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches

Related Stories

Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  3. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  9. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  10. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. Stolen iPhone Handsets Being Used to Easily Access Users’ Bank Accounts. Brazilian Criminals Detail How
  2. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased Ahead of Official Debut
  3. Telenor Quits Myanmar With $105-Million Sale to Lebanon's M1 Group
  4. Delhi Riots: Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan’s Plea Against Assembly Panel Summons Dismissed by Supreme Court
  5. Vi Customers Can Now Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Through Vi App: How to Do It
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale to Start on July 26 With Discounts, Deals, Over 300 New Product Launches
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals
  8. Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India
  9. Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
  10. Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com