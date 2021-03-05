Road Safety World Series T20 series is here. If you're looking for the full schedule of the series and information on how to watch the matches live, then keep reading for all the details. The second edition of the Road Safety World Series kicks off Friday, March 5 from 7pm and promises to be an absolute knockout with cricketing legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, but also Brian Lara, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jonty Rhodes, returning to the pitch. You can livestream the first match that will see India Legends face off against Bangladesh Legends at 7pm (IST) today in Raipur. The newly built Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in the city will host all the T20 matches of the 2021 Road Safety World Series that will go on from March 5 to March 21.

The first edition of the series last year was called off after just four matches as the coronavirus pandemic cancelled sporting events around the world. The venue for the current series has already been shifted from Mumbai and Pune to Raipur due to the rising cases in Maharashtra, and we hope it's smooth sailing from here on. We have compiled all you need to know about the T20 cricket series. Here's the India team and the full schedule of the Road Safety World Series, and information on how to watch the livestream of the T20 matches online and on TV from the safety of your home.

Road Safety World Series T20 India squad

Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

Road Safety World Series T20 matches full schedule

The 2021 Road Safety World Series will have a total of 15 T20 matches and, as mentioned, all of them will be played in Raipur. The series will bring one stellar T20 match each day at 7pm (IST) from March 5 to March 16. The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 and Friday, March 19, and the final T20 match of the series will be played on Sunday, March 21. Here's the full schedule of the 2021 Road Safety World Series T20

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends – 7pm, Friday, March 5

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends - 7pm, Saturday, March 6

England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends - 7pm, Sunday, March 7

South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - 7pm, Monday, March 8

India Legends vs England Legends - 7pm, Tuesday, March 9

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - 7pm, Wednesday, March 10

England Legends vs South Africa Legends - 7pm, Thursday, March 11

Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends - 7pm, Friday, March 12

India legends vs South Africa Legends - 7pm, Saturday, March 13

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends - 7pm, Sunday, March 14

South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends - 7pm, Monday, March 15

England Legends vs West Indies Legends - 7pm, Tuesday, March 16

Semi-final 1 - 7pm, Wednesday, March 17

Semi-final 2 - 7pm, Friday, March 19

Finals - 7pm, Sunday, March 21

How to watch livestream of Road Safety World Series T20 in India

The Road Safety World Series starts today and you can watch the live telecast of the T20 matches on Colors Cineplex, Colors Kannada Cinema, and free-to-air (FTA) channel Rishtey Cineplex with a set-top box. Viacom 18 has the broadcasting rights for the series.

You can also livestream the Road Safety World Series online on your smartphone or tablet either on the Voot app. You can download the app from the Google Play store for Android and the App Store for iOS devices. Voot lets you register with email or mobile number and its premium subscription starts at Rs. 99 for a month.

If you are a Reliance Jio mobile subscriber, you can watch the Road Safety World Series online on the JioTV app, too, which is also available for both Android on Google Play store and iOS on App Store. You can log on to the app with your Jio mobile number or your Jio Id.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.