Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021 (Class 12) to Be Announced Today at 4pm: How to Check Online

The Maharashtra Board Result 2021 will be available on the board’s site as well as other HSC result portals simultaneously.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 August 2021 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto

Students are recommended to revisit the given portals if they initially face any issues

Highlights
  • Maharashtra Board Result 2021 is declaring at 4pm today
  • HSC Result 2021 will be available for access through online portals
  • Students need to enter their roll number to check results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result today (Tuesday, August 3). The HSC Result 2021 will be announced online at 4pm. Marks will be based on evaluation criteria as students of the Maharashtra Board were not able to give their exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board exams were, however, originally scheduled to take place between April 23 and May 2. Around 14 lakh students had registered for the exams.

How to check the Maharashtra Board Result 2021 online

Here are the steps on how you can check the Maharashtra Board Result 2021. Class 12 students of the Maharashtra Board can check their HSC result directly from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) website. The board will also upload the HSC result simultaneously on other websites.

  1. Students can visit the Maharashtra site at 4pm to check their HSC result 2021. You can also alternatively get your result from the HSC result websites — hscresult.11thadmission.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org— or the Maharashtra Result portal.
  2. After visiting any of the available websites, you will be required to enter your HSC roll number and mother's name to access your result.
  3. Download the HSC result 2021 once it appears on the screen. You can also take a print out of the result.

Collective results of class 12 students registered for the HSC exams will be available for institutions on the Maharashtra State Board site.

You could expect some initial hiccups on the official sites given the traffic they are expected to get. Therefore, students are advised to remain calm and revisit the sites if they initially face any issues.

On Monday, Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the schedule for the HSC result through her Twitter account. The result will be based on the preset evaluation criteria that will include the weightage of class 10 board and class 11 marks as well as class 12 internal assessments.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
