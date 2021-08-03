The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result today (Tuesday, August 3). The HSC Result 2021 will be announced online at 4pm. Marks will be based on evaluation criteria as students of the Maharashtra Board were not able to give their exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board exams were, however, originally scheduled to take place between April 23 and May 2. Around 14 lakh students had registered for the exams.

Collective results of class 12 students registered for the HSC exams will be available for institutions on the Maharashtra State Board site.

You could expect some initial hiccups on the official sites given the traffic they are expected to get. Therefore, students are advised to remain calm and revisit the sites if they initially face any issues.

On Monday, Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the schedule for the HSC result through her Twitter account. The result will be based on the preset evaluation criteria that will include the weightage of class 10 board and class 11 marks as well as class 12 internal assessments.