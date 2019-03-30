IPL 2019 aka the Indian Premier League is in its second week, and all teams have played at least two games by now. IPL 2019 live match videos are available online on Hotstar in India, as Star won the rights to broadcast the cricket tournament, with Star network channels also responsible for live telecast of the matches in the region. Star has sold the IPL live match video online rights to other players in different markets, so if you are looking to watch matches live in your country, this list will come in handy. Remember that while some places will live telecast matches for free, in most places you need to pay at least a small fee to get close to live IPL 2019 action.

Here's how to watch IPL live match videos online in your country:

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in India

In India, you can watch IPL live match video online on Hotstar. Most people will have to pay to IPL live match video online, and Hotstar offers three plans — Rs. 199 per month (with a seven-day free trial), Rs. 299 per year (sports only), and Rs. 999 per year. Airtel and Jio users will no longer be able to watch IPL live match video online for free via the Airtel TV and the Jio TV apps respectively, and you will need the Hotstar app.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in Australia

To watch IPL live match video online in Australia, you can either purchase a Foxtel subscription or a YuppTV subscription. Foxtel's sports plan costs A$696 (roughly Rs. 35,200) per year for an all-sports pack and the subscription includes TV and online watching. YuppTV has an IPL 2019 pack at $10 (roughly Rs. 700).

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in USA and Canada

Hotstar is the official IPL 2019 broadcaster for USA and Canada. If you're in the US, you can visit Hotstar USA and subscribe at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month to watch IPL live match video online. Similarly, Canadians can head to Hotstar Canada and subscribe at C$12.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month. Remember that you cannot use your Indian Hotstar subscription in these regions or vice-versa. You will have to create new accounts and subscribe locally to IPL live match video online. Even Willow TV has broadcast rights in USA.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in UK & Ireland

There are multiple options for those who want to watch IPL live match video online in UK & Ireland. The first of these is Hotstar (UK only), which costs £11.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) per month. You can also catch IPL 2019 live in UK via Sky Sports Now TV at £33.99 per month (roughly Rs. 3,200) and in Ireland via Now TV Ireland at €19.50 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month for 3 months.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America

YuppTV is the service that will broadcast IPL 2019 live in Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, and South America. The company's website lists an IPL package at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) per month, which appears to be a fixed rate across regions.

IPL live video 2019: How to watch IPL on mobile in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport is the official broadcaster for IPL 2019 in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. You can catch the live stream online the SuperSport website. You need to be a TV subscriber to watch the stream online.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in Pakistan

You've stumped us here. GEO Super was originally meant to broadcast IPL 2019 in Pakistan but due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, this tournament may not be officially broadcast in the country. If you know if IPL live match video online is being broadcast in Pakistan, let us know via the comments.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in New Zealand

Sky Sports will broadcast IPL 2019 live online in New Zealand. Just go to the Sky Sports website to watch IPL live match video online. The subscription fee is around NZ$30 (roughly Rs. 1,500) per month.

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in the Caribbean

In the Caribbean Islands, you can catch IPL 2019 live via Flow Sports. The Caribbean Islands include includes Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks & Caicos,

IPL live match video online: How to watch IPL on mobile in Middle East and North Africa

People from the MENA region, which includes countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, can catch IPL 2019 live online via beIN Connect.

If there is no easy way to IPL live match video online in your country, you can try using a VPN service to use any of the services listed above. It's not guaranteed to work though.

