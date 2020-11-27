Technology News
How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream

3 ODIs, 3 T20s, and 4 Tests — it’s a lot of cricket.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 November 2020 11:48 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Networks India

Highlights
  • India vs Australia ODIs on Nov. 27, Nov. 29, and Dec. 2
  • Live stream available on SonyLIV across Indian subcontinent
  • India’s tour of Australia runs until mid-January 2021

India's tour of Australia began on Friday with the first of three one-day internationals in Sydney — the city will also host the second ODI, two Twenty20 fixtures, and the third test match — and will run for nearly two months as the two cricketing giants go head-to-head across all three major formats. Much of the tour isn't standalone, though it may seem so. The ODIs are part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which defines who qualifies for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India. And the four tests are part of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, in which India is currently second behind Australia. Here's the complete schedule and how you can watch India vs Australia live online from now through January.

India vs Australia ODI series

1st ODI: Friday, November 27 in Sydney
2nd ODI: Sunday, November 29 in Sydney
3rd ODI: Wednesday, December 2 in Canberra

India vs Australia T20 series

1st T20: Friday, December 4 in Canberra
2nd T20: Sunday, December 6 in Sydney
3rd T20: Tuesday, December 8 in Sydney

India vs Australia Test series

1st Test: Thursday, December 17 – Monday, December 21 in Adelaide
2nd Test: Saturday, December 26 – Wednesday, December 30 in Melbourne
3rd Test: Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Monday, January 11, 2021 in Sydney
4th Test: Friday, January 15, 2021 – Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Brisbane

How to watch IND vs AUS live stream

On SonyLIV
SonyLIV is the official online home for India's tour of Australia, given Sony Pictures Networks India has partnered with Cricket Australia, making it the exclusive home for all cricket matches — men or women — played on the island nation until 2023. This applies to the Indian subcontinent, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. SonyLIV is available in all these markets.

To watch India take on Australia, you will need a SonyLIV Premium subscription, which was increased by up to 200 percent earlier this year as part of a revamp. SonyLIV Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year in India. In Pakistan, you're looking at PKR 170 per month or PKR 1,700 per year for SonyLIV Premium. It's LKR 199 per month or LKR 1,999 per year in Sri Lanka, 99 Taka per month or 899 Taka per year in Bangladesh, and 99 cents per month or $9.99 in Afghanistan.

In India, SonyLIV will offer India's tour of Australia in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On JioTV and Airtel XStream
India vs Australia is also available on Sony's network of channels. There are three versions of Sony Six available on JioTV: Sony Six HD English, Sony Six HD Tamil, and Sony Six HD Telugu. Hindi-language commentary is available on Sony Ten 3 HD. India's tour of Australia is also available in English on Sony Ten 1 HD.

On Airtel XStream — mobile app and website — you can watch India vs Australia only in English and Hindi. That's because the only channels that are available are Sony Six HD (English), Sony Ten 1 HD (English), and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

All Sony channels are available in both standard- (SD) and high-definition (HD).

With Vi Movies and TV
Vodafone and Idea's — now Vi — combined app for live TV doesn't have access to Sony's sport channels, but the app does give you access to a month of free SonyLIV Premium. That won't be enough to cover the entire tour, but you could watch a portion of it, depending on when you sign up.

With JioFiber
Select JioFiber broadband plans give users free access to SonyLIV through the JioTV+ app on your Jio Set Top Box.

