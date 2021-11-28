Technology News
loading

How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be used without a mobile device when you turn it on for the first time or you reset it.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 November 2021 09:30 IST
How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in Bluetooth and LTE models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pairs with the Galaxy Wearable app
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 needs to be reset to use without phone
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will also ask you to set a PIN

Modern smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch can be used even without a smartphone, and we'll walk you through how to enable this feature. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches were unveiled globally in August and they arrived in India in the same month just a little bit later. The latest Galaxy Watch smartwatches come in Bluetooth-only and LTE options. While the LTE variant is able to act as a standalone variant, thanks to the data connectivity, the Bluetooth-only model requires the Galaxy Wearable app to pair. However, there is a way in which you can use the Galaxy Watch without connecting to a mobile phone. 

How to use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a phone

Samsung Galaxy Watch users can use the smartwatch without connecting to a mobile phone for doing outdoor activities such as climbing a mountain or exercise. The Galaxy Watch can be used without a mobile device when you turn it on for the first time or you reset it. It is important to note that some features are not available when you use your Galaxy Watch without connecting to a mobile device.

  1. Power on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/ Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
  2. Tap the ? icon to the bottom of the screen and tap ‘Here'
  3. A notice will show up, read it carefully and click on ‘Continue'
  4. Read the terms and conditions and tap on ‘Next' to agree to them
  5. Login with your Samsung account (or select Skip)
  6. Set a time zone based on your region
  7. Samsung will also ask you to set a PIN for restoring or backing up data
  8. On the apps screen, tap Settings > Connect to phone > Click on the tick mark icon and enter the PIN to connect the Galaxy Watch to a mobile device while using the Galaxy Watch without a mobile device.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Facebook Account Delete: How to Delete Your FB Account via Mobile App or Desktop
Micromax to Launch New Smartphones in India in Mid-December, Tipster Says

Related Stories

How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Realme Book Slim Review
  3. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  4. Infinix Note 11S to Debut in India Soon, Infinix Zero 5G Phone Tipped
  5. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  7. NASA Image Shows 'River of Smoke' in Delhi Caused by Stubble Burning
  8. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale via Reliance Digital, No Registration Required
  9. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29
  10. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Launch Date, Eligible Devices Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
  2. Artificial Intelligence Can Help Reduce Backlog of Pending Cases: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju
  3. Oppo Enco X, Enco Air, Enco Play Getting New Features Including Double-Tap Camera Control
  4. Vivo Y32 Specifications Tipped via China’s TENAA, Design Seems to Be Similar to Vivo Y33s
  5. Xiaomi to Open Car Plant in Beijing With Annual Output of 300,000 Vehicles, Government Says
  6. WhatsApp Testing Shortcut for Quickly Forwarding Stickers on Android
  7. Astronomers Find Two New Galaxies 'Hiding' Behind Curtain of Dust
  8. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications Tipped, Production Said to Have Started in India
  9. Starlink Warned by India Telecom Department to Get Licence Before Offering Satellite-Based Internet Services
  10. Elon Musk Had This to Say on NASA's Launch of Planetary Defence Mission DART
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com