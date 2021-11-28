How to use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a phone

Modern smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch can be used even without a smartphone, and we'll walk you through how to enable this feature. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches were unveiled globally in August and they arrived in India in the same month just a little bit later. The latest Galaxy Watch smartwatches come in Bluetooth-only and LTE options. While the LTE variant is able to act as a standalone variant, thanks to the data connectivity, the Bluetooth-only model requires the Galaxy Wearable app to pair. However, there is a way in which you can use the Galaxy Watch without connecting to a mobile phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch users can use the smartwatch without connecting to a mobile phone for doing outdoor activities such as climbing a mountain or exercise. The Galaxy Watch can be used without a mobile device when you turn it on for the first time or you reset it. It is important to note that some features are not available when you use your Galaxy Watch without connecting to a mobile device.
