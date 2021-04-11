Technology News
How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online

There are several Passport Seva Kendras or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across the country.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 April 2021 14:05 IST
How to Find Nearest Passport Office Online

Head to the official passport India site to find a centre nearby

Highlights
  • Citizens need a passport for flying to other countries
  • The process to locate a nearby passport office online is easy
  • The official site has an option locate nearest passport office

Passport is an important document that acts as an identity proof and is mandatory when one needs to fly outside of the country. When a user needs to apply for a new passport, they need to head to a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) that are available in every major city across India. Citizens of the country can go to these offices for re-issue of passport, issuance of new passport, or any other passport-related query.

How to find nearest passport office online

To save some commute time, users can look for the nearest Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) online. The official government site has details of all the PSKs and POPSKs across the country and you can narrow down your search based on your city and even pin code. In order to apply for a passport or get re-issuance, you will have to go to the passport office for verification. Follow the steps below to find the most nearby passport office online:

  1. Head to the official passport government site.
  2. Click on Passport Offices in the main menu bar on top of the home page. Then, click on Passport Offices in India.
  3. Click on Locate Passport Seva Kendra in the left menu panel of the Passport Offices in India section.
  4. You can either search by cities or pin code. Choose the option you prefer and click on Locate PSK/ POPSK. For instance, you can choose the city as Mumbai and see a list of PSKs and POPSKs in the region or put the pin code 4000010 for a more refined search.
  5. A list of all the nearby PSKs or POPSKs in your city or the nearest city will show up.
Passport Office, Passport Seva Kendra, Post Office
Tasneem Akolawala
