How to find your lost Android smartphone and erase data remotely

There have been many instances when we lose our phones, sometimes just in our homes when we can't remember where we last kept them, and unfortunately sometimes they get stolen or misplaced while we are out. In the former instance, it is easy to find our Android phones using the Find My Phone feature on our paired smartwatch, or just asking someone else to ring it. But if it is lost outside of our homes, then we need a bit of extra help. Fortunately, there is an easy way to remotely find and locate your Android phone, lock it, and even erase all data if the need be.

Google offers a simple process in which users can find, lock, and erase all data on your Android phone – in the event that you lose it. The Find My Device feature allows Android users to locate the handset, lock it by remotely setting a pin, passcode, or pattern to keep away unwanted eyes. Users can even display a message on their lock screen to ask the finder to call once they have your phone. The feature also allows users to erase all data on their Android phone so that the finder doesn't have access to it, and also trigger device protection rendering the phone unusable to anyone but the owner.