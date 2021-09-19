How to compress videos on your iPhone

iPhones are considered to have some of the best cameras for making videos. Even the latest iPhone 13 range boasts of features like overhauled cameras and a cinematic video recording mode. While the video quality can be super impressive from an iPhone, the saved videos also take up a lot of storage space. These large video files cannot be attached to emails as they come with a size limit for attachments. Apple has not yet introduced a default method to compress videos on iPhones.

The best practice is to record videos that need to be compressed in low quality than in other available modes like 4K or 1080p. But if you've already recorded videos and need to make them smaller, it's pretty easy with the right tools. Here's everything you need to know.