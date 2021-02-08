Technology News
  Google Play Music Data Will Be Deleted on February 24: Here's How to Transfer to YouTube Music

Google Play Music Data Will Be Deleted on February 24: Here’s How to Transfer to YouTube Music

Google has been encouraging users to transfer or delete their data.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 February 2021 12:46 IST
Google Play Music Data Will Be Deleted on February 24: Here’s How to Transfer to YouTube Music

The transfer includes playlists, songs, albums, likes, upload purchases, and billing information

Highlights
  • Google Play Music had shut down in December 2020
  • Users can transfer or delete their data before February 24
  • Google has a couple of easy options to help users in this process

Google Play Music has shut down, but it is still possible to download the library or transfer to YouTube Music. The music-streaming platform officially stopped working for users in December 2020. According to a report by 9to5Google, users have until February 24, 2021, to download, transfer, or delete their data from Google Play Music, after which it will all be wiped out. Google is urging users to transfer to its other music streaming service YouTube Music before the aforementioned date.

Google has started emailing users to inform them that all of their Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24, 2021, as per the 9to5Google report. This data includes the music library with uploads, purchases, and anything that has been purchased from Google Play Music. The data will be deleted on February 24 and there will be no way to recover it.

Users can visit music.google.com or the Android or iOS app to see a Transfer to YouTube prompt. They will be redirected to YouTube Music, where the transfer will take place. The transfer includes playlists, songs, albums, likes, upload purchases, and billing information.

Here, there is also a Manage your music option. You can download your music library, delete your recommendation history, or even delete your entire Google Play Music library. If you choose to download your music library, you will be redirected to Google Takeout, from where you can export a copy of your Google Play Music data.

Google started the process of shutting down Google Play Music in October last year. By December, it officially shut down, and users were encouraged to shift to YouTube Music. Until now, Google has retained the music and data of users on Google Play Music but this will be deleted come February 24. In the meanwhile, Google has been rolling out several new features for YouTube Music, to encourage users to make the switch.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Google Play Music, Google, YouTube Music

Further reading: Google Play Music, Google, YouTube Music
Tanishka Sodhi
Google Play Music Data Will Be Deleted on February 24: Here’s How to Transfer to YouTube Music
