Technology News
loading

Google App Pinball Game Easter Egg on iOS: Here’s How You Can Play

Google has been hiding games or just interactive elements on Android for quite some time.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 July 2021 16:42 IST
Google App Pinball Game Easter Egg on iOS: Here’s How You Can Play

Google’s pinball Easter Egg is present in the Tabs section

Highlights
  • Pinball Easter egg seems to be exclusive to iOS
  • Make sure you are on the latest version of the Google app
  • Google’s Pinball Easter egg is a complete game with levels and lives

Google app on iOS has a pinball game Easter egg that was recently discovered by some users. It is a game that can be played while in the Google app, much like some of the Easter eggs found on Android. However, this hidden pinball game seems to be exclusive to iOS devices. There are a couple of steps to be taken in order to activate this Easter egg that can be a fun pass time just like the dinosaur game in Chrome when there is no Internet connectivity.

Android users are no strangers to Easter eggs as Google has been hiding games or just interactive elements to the operating system for quite some time. Recently, users shared on Reddit and YouTube that Google managed to sneak in an Easter egg into iOS as well through the Google app. This Easter egg is a pinball game which has multiple levels, scores, and three lives. Make sure you are on the latest version of the app.

How to activate pinball Easter egg in Google app on iOS

  1. Open the Google app on an iOS device.
  2. Tap on the Tabs button on the bottom right.
  3. Tap repeatedly on the Tabs button.
  4. Random coloured shaped should start floating up, swipe up on them to get into the pinball game.
  5. In case this doesn't work, try closing any open tabs first.

This Easter egg seems to be exclusive to the iOS app or has just not been discovered yet on Android.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Google App, Pinball, Easter Egg
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut With PS5 Upgrades, Iki Island Expansion Pack Announced
Flipkart Shopsy App Launched With Aim to Enable 25 Million Local Entrepreneurs by 2023

Related Stories

Google App Pinball Game Easter Egg on iOS: Here’s How You Can Play
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  2. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  3. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  4. Airtel Black Programme Launched to Let Users Combine Multiple Services
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  6. Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  8. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  9. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Gamers Particularly Targeted in Cryptojacking - Avast Malware Researcher Daniel Benes Explains Why
  2. Google App Pinball Game Easter Egg on iOS: Here’s How You Can Play
  3. Xiaomi Patents Clamshell-Like Foldable Phone Design, Similar to Galaxy Z Flip Series
  4. Flipkart Shopsy App Launched With Aim to Enable 25 Million Local Entrepreneurs by 2023
  5. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut With PS5 Upgrades, Iki Island Expansion Pack Announced
  6. Airtel Black Debuts to Let Users Combine Postpaid, DTH, Fibre Services Under One Single Bill
  7. Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World
  8. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 First Public Beta Released: How to Install, Eligible Phones, More
  9. Stadia for Android TV Sees Over 50,000 Downloads in Less Than Two Weeks
  10. Biel Glasses: Spanish Couple Develop High-Tech Specs to Help Son See
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com