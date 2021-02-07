Technology News
loading

How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop

Facebook allows you to lock your profile through the Android app but there is a workaround for doing so via a desktop browser.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 February 2021 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop

Facebook profile can be easily unlocked as well

Highlights
  • Facebook Lock Profile feature is only available on Android
  • Desktop client users can lock profiles by visiting the mobile homepage
  • Facebook app shows the lock profile option in the menu on profile page

Facebook provides its users a host of privacy options, including the ability to lock your profile. Locking a user's profile shows only a limited view of the profile to people who are not on the friends list on Facebook. A locked profile will show photos and posts on the timeline, profile picture and cover photo, stories, and new posts only to people who are in the friends list. Also, their ‘Public' posts will not be public anymore and only visible to friends.

If you wish to lock your Facebook profile, you can either do it from the mobile app or from your browser, however, it should be noted that the desktop version of Facebook does not have the option to lock your profile, but there is a workaround. Also, this feature is limited to the Android app. Read on to find out how you can lock your Facebook profile.

Lock Facebook profile via mobile app

To lock your Facebook profile via the Android mobile app:

  1. Open the Facebook app and tap on your profile
  2. Tap the three dot menu icon next to ‘Add to Story'
  3. Here, you should see a Lock Profile option, tap on it
  4. The next page will give you a brief on how it works with an option to Lock Your Profile at the bottom, tap on it
  5. You should see a pop-up that says ‘You Locked Your Profile', tap on OK

Lock Facebook profile via desktop

While there is no direct way to lock your app from the browser, there is a workaround that you can use if you do not have access to the mobile app:

  1. Head to https://www.facebook.com/
  2. Click on your profile icon In the URL, replace ‘www' with ‘m' so that the URL now reads ‘m.facebook.com/yourprofilename'
  3. This will take you to a mobile version of Facebook on your desktop browser and you should see a three dot menu next to the Edit Profile option
  4. In the three dot menu, you should see the Lock Profile option, click on it
  5. Just like the Android version, this next page will show you how locking works, with an option to Lock Your Profile at the bottom. Click on it
  6. You're profile is now locked

iOS users can use the desktop workaround to lock their profiles or borrow an Android device and follow the aforementioned steps.

If you want to unlock your Facebook profile, the steps are the same on both the mobile app and desktop. In place of the Lock Profile option, you will now see an Unlock Profile option, tap on it and hit Unlock on the next screen. You will see a brief on how unlocking your profile works and an option to Unlock Your Profile at the bottom, click on it and your profile will be unlocked.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Facebook Profile Lock
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Vishal Gondal on FAU-G Review Bombing, PUBG Comparisons, and Game Update Plans

Related Stories

How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BookMyShow Stream Video-On-Demand Streaming Platform Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 5G Review
  3. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  4. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  5. Moto G40 India Launch Tipped for February, Moto G10, G30 Specifications Leak
  6. OnePlus 8 Series Phones Get January 2021 Android Security Patch in India
  7. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  8. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  9. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says
  10. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best Prepaid Packs Under Rs. 300
  2. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile via Mobile App or Desktop
  3. Farmers’ Protest: Internet Suspended at Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri Borders
  4. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Start Getting January Android Security Patch in India
  5. Telegram the Most Downloaded App Globally in January, WhatsApp Slides to Fifth: Sensor Tower
  6. Moto G40 India Launch Tipped for February, Moto G10, Moto G30 Specifications and Renders Leak
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users
  8. Samsung Planning $17 Billion Chip-Making Plant in US
  9. Skype for Android Updated With Background Blur, Improved Custom Reactions Picker
  10. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com