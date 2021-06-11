Euro 2020 is here — in 2021. Thank you, COVID-19. You might have thought they would have changed it to “Euro 2021” but no, UEFA — the European football body that organises it — is sticking to the Euro 2020 branding. Delayed a full year due to the pandemic, UEFA Euro 2020 will now run from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, July 11. It's a month-long football festival. But Euro 2020 is much unlike those that have come before, for more reasons than one. There is no single or joint host nation here. Instead, Euro 2020 will take place in 11 cities in 11 countries. Additionally, Euro 2020 comes on the back of an intense club football season — again thanks, COVID-19 — that has made fatigue the key word going into the tournament. The Euro 2020 winners might not necessarily be the best team, but the last team standing.

Euro 2020 schedule

This 16th edition of the European championship is divided into two major sections: a group stage that is decided by points wherein each team plays three matches, followed by four rounds of knockout stages that ends with the Euro 2020 final.

The Euro 2020 group stage begins Friday, June 11 and will end on Wednesday, June 23. During that time, 24 teams will play a total of 36 matches.

That will lead us into the first knockout stage, the Euro 2020 round of 16 from Sunday, June 27 to Tuesday, June 29. The winners of those will contest the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3. Leaving us with the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7.

The Euro 2020 final is slated for Sunday, July 11 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle

Euro 2020 groups

The 24 teams that are taking part in Euro 2020 have been divided into six groups. They are as follows:

Euro 2020 Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, and Wales

Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, and Wales Euro 2020 Group B: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, and Russia

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, and Russia Euro 2020 Group C: Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, and Ukraine

Austria, Netherlands, North Macedonia, and Ukraine Euro 2020 Group D: Croatia, Czech Republic, England, and Scotland

Croatia, Czech Republic, England, and Scotland Euro 2020 Group E: Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden

Poland, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden Euro 2020 Group F: France, Germany, Hungary, and Portugal

Euro 2020 venues

Thirteen stadiums were originally picked to host Euro 2020 when it was set to take place last year. But due to COVID-19 restrictions on stadium audiences, Dublin's Aviva Stadium dropped out. Spain, meanwhile, switched from Bilbao to Seville. Brussels was also taken off the list because its Eurostadium faced construction delays.

The 11 venues for Euro 2020 are as follows:

Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan

Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark

Wembley Stadium in London, England

Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary

Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy

Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Arena Național in Bucharest, Romania

Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland

La Cartuja in Seville, Spain

Every Euro 2020 venue will host group stage matches and at least one round of the knockout stage.

Euro 2020 Round of 16: Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, and Seville

Euro 2020 Quarter-finals: Baku, Munich, Rome, and Saint Petersburg

Euro 2020 Semi-finals: London

Euro 2020 Final: London

How to watch Euro 2020 in India

SonyLIV is the exclusive streaming home for Euro 2020 in India. You can watch every match — from the group stages to the final — on SonyLIV.

In fact, Sony Pictures Networks is the official Euro 2020 broadcaster in all of South Asia, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

SonyLIV costs Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year in India. In Pakistan, you're looking at PKR 170 per month or PKR 1,700 per year for SonyLIV Premium. It's LKR 199 per month or LKR 1,999 per year in Sri Lanka, BDT 99 per month or BDT 899 per year in Bangladesh, and 99 cents per month or $9.99 in Afghanistan.

If you're watching on TV, Euro 2020 will be telecast on Sony Six in India and wherever available in South Asia.

How to watch Euro 2020 in USA

In the US, Disney-owned ESPN+ is your gateway to all of Euro 2020. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6 standalone, or as part of a $14 bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

On TV, ESPN will host 39 matches, ESPN2 will carry another seven, and five on ABC. Spanish-speaking audiences can tune into Univision.

How to watch Euro 2020 in Canada

Up north, TSN.ca and CTV.ca will offer online streaming for Euro 2020. Their respective channels will broadcast all the matches on TV.

CTV is free — all you need is an account. With TSN, you will need a functional cable subscription. Or you can pony up CAD 20 for monthly access, or CAD 60 for a discounted six-month pass.

How to watch Euro 2020 in UK

Between BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, football fans in the UK are covered for Euro 2020 action — and at no additional cost except an existing TV license.

And if you do have a TV, you can simply tune into BBC or ITV, depending on the match.

How to watch Euro 2020 in Australia

Down under, Euro 2020 is only available on Optus Sport. Every match will be streamed live.

Optus Sport costs AUD 15 per month, or AUD 99 for the full year.

How to watch Euro 2020 in Singapore

LiveNow is the place for Euro 2020 fans in Singapore, as the online-only platform has secured the rights to the European championship.

You will need an SGD 98 Euro 2020 Tournament Pass.

Didn't find your country? You can check out the full list of Euro 2020 broadcasters on the UEFA website.