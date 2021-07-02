Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • How to
  • How to News
  • Euro 2020 Quarter Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World

Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World

Euro 2020 final in sight as it’s down to the last eight.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 July 2021 15:07 IST
Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World

Photo Credit: UEFA. Illustration: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

Players from the eight Euro 2020 quarter-finalists

Highlights
  • Euro 2020 QF schedule runs from July 2 – July 3
  • Four matches in St. Petersburg, Munich, Baku, Rome
  • Euro 2020 semi-finals and final are all in London

Euro 2020 is nearing its end. Just eight teams — Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Ukraine — are left in the tournament now, with the first knockout round laying waste to the defending Euro champions (Portugal), a promising squad (Netherlands), and two previous World Cup champions (France and Germany). The last eight will contest the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-finals over the weekend, starting Friday evening in the historic Russian city of Saint Petersburg and ending late Saturday night in the Roman capital as all roads lead to Rome. The four quarter-final fixtures will decide the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists who will progress to London, that will host the European football championship's final three matches, including the final.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule, matches, venues

The only knockout round to exclusively take place over the weekend, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals are slated for Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3. Here are the four fixtures in full:

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #1: Switzerland v Spain
Date and time: Friday, July 2 at 9:30pm IST / 6pm CET / 9am PT
Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #2: Belgium v Italy
Date and time: Saturday, July 3 at 12:30am IST; Friday, July 2 at 9pm CET / 12pm PT
Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #3: Czech Republic v Denmark
Date and time: Saturday, July 3 at 9:30pm IST / 6pm CET / 9am PT
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #4: Ukraine v England
Date and time: Sunday, July 4 at 12:30am IST; Saturday, July 3 at 9pm CET / 12pm PT
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in India

In all of South Asia, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, Sony Pictures Networks is the official Euro 2020 broadcaster.

Hence, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals online stream is available on SonyLIV — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

SonyLIV costs Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year in India. In Pakistan, you're looking at PKR 170 per month or PKR 1,700 per year for SonyLIV Premium. It's LKR 199 per month or LKR 1,999 per year in Sri Lanka, BDT 99 per month or BDT 899 per year in Bangladesh, and 99 cents per month or $9.99 in Afghanistan.

If you're watching on TV, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals will be telecast on Sony Six in India and wherever available in South Asia.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in USA

Disney has bought the rights to Euro 2020 for the American market. As such, Disney-owned ESPN+ will offer all Euro 2020 quarter-final matches. On TV, you can find them on ESPN/ ABC and Univision (for Spanish-speaking football fans).

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6 per month standalone, or as part of a $14 bundle with Disney+ and Hulu to catch the Euro 2020 quarter-final live stream.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Canada

Up north, TSN.ca and CTV.ca will offer online streaming for Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Their respective channels will also broadcast all four matches on TV.

CTV is free — all you need is an account. With TSN, you will need a functional cable subscription. Or you can pony up CAD 20 for monthly access, or CAD 60 for a discounted six-month pass.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in UK

Euro 2020 online stream is divided between BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub in the UK. Switzerland v Spain, and Czech Republic v Denmark will be available on ITV and ITV Hub, while Belgium v Italy, and Ukraine v England is exclusive to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This is great for British football fans as all the Euro 2020 action is available at no additional cost as long as you've an existing TV license.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Australia

Down under, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals are available on Optus Sport. Every match will be streamed live. Optus Sport costs AUD 15 per month, or AUD 99 for the full year.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Singapore

LiveNow is the place for Euro 2020 quarter-final fixtures in Singapore, as the online-only platform has secured the rights to the European championship. You will need an SGD 98 Euro 2020 Tournament Pass.

Didn't find your country? You can check out the full list of Euro 2020 broadcasters on the UEFA website.

Background vector in cover image created by rawpixel.com - www.freepik.com

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Euro 2020, UEFA Euro 2020, UEFA, SonyLIV, Sony LIV, Sony Pictures Networks India, ESPN Plus, Disney, TSN, CTV, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, BBC, ITV, Optus Sport, LiveNow, Euro 2020 quarter finals
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
iOS 15, iPadOS 15 First Public Beta Released: How to Install, Eligible Phones, More
Airtel Black Debuts to Let Users Combine Postpaid, DTH, Fibre Services Under One Single Bill

Related Stories

Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  3. Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Soon to Be Temporarily Shut Down
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Black Debuts to Let Users Combine Postpaid, DTH, Fibre Services Under One Single Bill
  2. Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: How to Watch in India, USA, Australia, and Around the World
  3. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 First Public Beta Released: How to Install, Eligible Phones, More
  4. Stadia for Android TV Sees Over 50,000 Downloads in Less Than Two Weeks
  5. Biel Glasses: Spanish Couple Develop High-Tech Specs to Help Son See
  6. Qualcomm's New CEO Cristiano Amon Eyes Dominance in the Laptop Markets
  7. Twitter Is Exploring Instagram-Like ‘Trusted Friends’ Feature to Share Tweets With Closed Group
  8. Astrophysicists Detect Black Hole-Neutron Star Mergers For The First Time
  9. India Gives Aluminium Battery a Chance to Take on Lithium in Electric Vehicles
  10. TikTok Removes Six Million Videos Over "Indecent" Content in Pakistan After Bans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com