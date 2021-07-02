Euro 2020 is nearing its end. Just eight teams — Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and Ukraine — are left in the tournament now, with the first knockout round laying waste to the defending Euro champions (Portugal), a promising squad (Netherlands), and two previous World Cup champions (France and Germany). The last eight will contest the UEFA Euro 2020 quarter-finals over the weekend, starting Friday evening in the historic Russian city of Saint Petersburg and ending late Saturday night in the Roman capital as all roads lead to Rome. The four quarter-final fixtures will decide the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists who will progress to London, that will host the European football championship's final three matches, including the final.

Euro 2020 quarter-finals schedule, matches, venues

The only knockout round to exclusively take place over the weekend, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals are slated for Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3. Here are the four fixtures in full:

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #1: Switzerland v Spain

Date and time: Friday, July 2 at 9:30pm IST / 6pm CET / 9am PT

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #2: Belgium v Italy

Date and time: Saturday, July 3 at 12:30am IST; Friday, July 2 at 9pm CET / 12pm PT

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #3: Czech Republic v Denmark

Date and time: Saturday, July 3 at 9:30pm IST / 6pm CET / 9am PT

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Baku

Euro 2020 Quarter-Final #4: Ukraine v England

Date and time: Sunday, July 4 at 12:30am IST; Saturday, July 3 at 9pm CET / 12pm PT

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in India

In all of South Asia, including India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, Sony Pictures Networks is the official Euro 2020 broadcaster.

Hence, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals online stream is available on SonyLIV — in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali.

SonyLIV costs Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year in India. In Pakistan, you're looking at PKR 170 per month or PKR 1,700 per year for SonyLIV Premium. It's LKR 199 per month or LKR 1,999 per year in Sri Lanka, BDT 99 per month or BDT 899 per year in Bangladesh, and 99 cents per month or $9.99 in Afghanistan.

If you're watching on TV, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals will be telecast on Sony Six in India and wherever available in South Asia.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in USA

Disney has bought the rights to Euro 2020 for the American market. As such, Disney-owned ESPN+ will offer all Euro 2020 quarter-final matches. On TV, you can find them on ESPN/ ABC and Univision (for Spanish-speaking football fans).

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6 per month standalone, or as part of a $14 bundle with Disney+ and Hulu to catch the Euro 2020 quarter-final live stream.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Canada

Up north, TSN.ca and CTV.ca will offer online streaming for Euro 2020 quarter-finals. Their respective channels will also broadcast all four matches on TV.

CTV is free — all you need is an account. With TSN, you will need a functional cable subscription. Or you can pony up CAD 20 for monthly access, or CAD 60 for a discounted six-month pass.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in UK

Euro 2020 online stream is divided between BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub in the UK. Switzerland v Spain, and Czech Republic v Denmark will be available on ITV and ITV Hub, while Belgium v Italy, and Ukraine v England is exclusive to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This is great for British football fans as all the Euro 2020 action is available at no additional cost as long as you've an existing TV license.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Australia

Down under, the Euro 2020 quarter-finals are available on Optus Sport. Every match will be streamed live. Optus Sport costs AUD 15 per month, or AUD 99 for the full year.

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals live in Singapore

LiveNow is the place for Euro 2020 quarter-final fixtures in Singapore, as the online-only platform has secured the rights to the European championship. You will need an SGD 98 Euro 2020 Tournament Pass.

Didn't find your country? You can check out the full list of Euro 2020 broadcasters on the UEFA website.

