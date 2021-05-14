Technology News
How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

The COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be downloaded after both the doses have been administered.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 May 2021 13:07 IST
How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be downloaded from the Aarogya Setu app or through the CoWIN website

Highlights
  • Covaxin is manufactured by Bharat Biotech
  • Covishield is manufactured by AstraZeneca/ Oxford
  • On the Aarogya Setu app, users can download the beneficiary ID

COVID-19 vaccine certificate can be downloaded by any person who has had both the vaccine shots administered. It serves as a proof that the person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. India' vaccination drive is in its third phase wherein all citizens above the age of 18+ are eligible to get the vaccine. While the country grapples with severe shortage of vaccines, all those who have managed to get both the doses of the vaccine can download their COVID-19 vaccine certificate online. The certificate can be downloaded from the Aarogya Setu app or through the CoWIN website. The two platforms are managed by the Government of India.

How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate

It's important to remember that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate can only be downloaded after both doses have been received. There are two COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in India. Covaxin is made by Bharat Biotech and Covishield is made by AstraZeneca/ Oxford and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Here's how to download the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

  1. Head to the CoWIN website,
  2. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and sign in using an OTP.
  3. Once logged in, a list with all the members registered through your mobile number will appear. The ones who have received both the shots should show up with the banner ‘Vaccinated' plastered in green.
  4. A button called ‘Certificate' should show up on the right. On clicking it, a pdf of the certificate should open in a new tab/ window. You can then save the pdf on your mobile or laptop by clicking on the download button on the top right corner of the browser window.
  5. You can also head to the Aarogya Setu app and click on the CoWIN tab > Vaccination Certificate.
  6. Enter the Beneficiary Reference ID that can be found on the CoWIN portal right next to the name of the registered member in your list. Click on ‘Get Certificate' and then on ‘Download PDF' to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
Tasneem Akolawala
