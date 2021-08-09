Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • How to
  • How to News
  • How to Get COVID 19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot was introduced in March last year to help prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 August 2021 11:09 IST
How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

MyGov Corona Helpdesk recently introduced the ability to find nearby vaccination centres

Highlights
  • COVID-19 certificate can be downloaded in PDF format
  • MyGov Corona Helpdesk sends an OTP for verification
  • You need to have gotten at least one shot for a certificate

WhatsApp can now be used to download your COVID-19 certificate online with the government introducing another easy way to get it. All WhatsApp users can follow a simple method to instantly download their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. This method has been introduced via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp. This bot was introduced in March last year to help prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk bot also introduced the ability to find nearby COVID-19 vaccination centres.   

How to get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

In order to get the vaccine certificate, you obviously need to have gotten at least your first dose of vaccination. The ‘vaccinated' certificate issued after the second shot enables you to travel to countries that have opened for Indians. It also lets you bypass the mandate of a COVID-19 test in some cases. Follow the steps mentioned below to download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate using the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp:

  1. Save the number +91 9013151515 on your phone. Go to WhatsApp and search for the MyGov Corona Helpdesk bot. Alternatively, you can head to this link to open the MyGoV Corona Helpdesk Chatbot.
  2. Type and send ‘COVID Certificate' or ‘Download Certificate' inside the chatbot on WhatsApp.
  3. A six-digit OTP will be sent to the number, and it needs to be entered within 30 seconds.
  4. The bot will show all the users registered on the CoWIN website with the number, and ask you to type the number of the user whose certificate you wish to download.
  5. The certificate will be sent on WhatsApp in a PDF format, which users can easily download and print or save for future purposes.
  6. The same steps can be followed for downloading the certificate for other users registered with the same number.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can alternatively be downloaded via the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app as well. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, there are several platforms that help you book a vaccination slot at a nearby center. For instance, HealthifyMe launched VaccinateMe.in earlier this year to help people search for vaccination slots nearby and get notified about slot availability.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, COVID Certificate, COVID 19
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Xbox 'Night Mode' Will Let Users Dim Power Button, Controller's LED
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  5. Vivo Y53s India Launch Set for August 9: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021: Live Blog of Best Deals and Discounts
  8. Google Approves 85 Percent of 10,000 Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones and Gadgets
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 10 Tipped to Come With Helio G88 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked as Well
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Alleged Price, Specifications, Official-Looking Renders Surface Again
  3. The Suicide Squad Box Office Disappoints, DC Movie Crawls to $72.2 Million Gross
  4. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate Through MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp
  6. Microsoft Xbox 'Night Mode' Will Let Users Dim Power Button, Controller's LED
  7. Facebook Introduces Prayer Tool in Groups to Attract the Faithful
  8. Microsoft Teams to Get a New 'Top Hits' Feature That Improves Its Search Functions
  9. Google Approves 85 Percent of 10,000 Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely
  10. Czech Scientists Give 'Brains' to Drone System to Detect Abnormal Behaviour
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com