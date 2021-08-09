WhatsApp can now be used to download your COVID-19 certificate online with the government introducing another easy way to get it. All WhatsApp users can follow a simple method to instantly download their COVID-19 vaccination certificate. This method has been introduced via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp. This bot was introduced in March last year to help prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk bot also introduced the ability to find nearby COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can alternatively be downloaded via the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app as well. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, there are several platforms that help you book a vaccination slot at a nearby center. For instance, HealthifyMe launched VaccinateMe.in earlier this year to help people search for vaccination slots nearby and get notified about slot availability.