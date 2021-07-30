CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared today, July 30, at 2pm. The results will be made available online so that students can check them without and hassle. However, the site may have some delays or slowdowns due to increased traffic so keep that in mind while checking the results. CBSE also tweeted today morning confirming the time for the declaration along with a meme. After the cancellation of Class 12 board exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE announced that it will calculate students' grades based on their performance in Class 10, Class 11, and the pre-board exams for Class 12.
There are a few ways in which Class 12 students can check their CBSE board exam results. They can either visit the official CBSE website, the government website for exam results, or visit the DigiLocker portal.
CBSE class 12 results: How to check board exam results via CBSE website
-
Head to the CBSE results website
by visiting this link or go to cbse.gov.in and click on RESULTS.
-
You should see a link for Class 12 board exam results. Click on it.
-
-
Your Class 12 board exam should show up on screen.
CBSE class 12 results: How to check board exam results via government website
- Head to results.gov.in.
- Make sure you are on the Results Announced tab. You should see a link for Class 12 board exam results. Click on it.
- Enter your roll number.
- Your Class 12 board exam should show up on screen.
CBSE class 12 results: How to check board exam results via DigiLocker website
- Visit the DigiLocker website and sign in.
- If you are not registered on DigiLocker, do so by following the steps on the homepage.
- Either click on the CBSE Results 2021 banner or the Central Board for Secondary Education option under Browse documents.
- You should see a Class 12 board exam results link here, click on it.
- Enter your roll number and year (if required) and the results should be displayed.
