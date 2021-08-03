Technology News
loading

CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check

CBSE class 10 students must keep their roll numbers handy to download their results.

Updated: 3 August 2021 12:08 IST
CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check

CBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the pandemic

Highlights
  • CBSE Class 10 results can be accessed on the official government site
  • Results can also be procured from DigiLocker app
  • CBSE Class 12 results were announced a few days ago

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that Class 10 results will be announced today, at 12pm. The results come after the board had cancelled the exams on account of the pandemic this year. The board had then advised all schools to assess students internally by appointing a Result Committee that will consist of the Principal and seven teachers. The seven teachers must include five from Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and two languages. The other two teachers must be from neighbouring schools.  

The central education board has said that Class 10 board exams candidates will get a chance to appear for an exam if they are not satisfied with the marks allocated to them. The exam will be held as and when the conditions are conducive. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.  

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results online

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2021 can be accessed in three ways. Students can either head to the official CBSE Result site or the CBSE government site to check for their results. Alternatively, they can even check it on the DigiLocker app. The results will be announced at 12pm (noon) today. Children are advised to be ready with their roll number to easily find their results when they are announced. There is a roll number finder site dedicated just to find roll numbers and students can head to the site to know their roll number. Follow the steps below to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results online.

  2. Click on the link that says Class 10 Results 2021.
  3. Enter your roll number and school number. Click on ‘Submit'
  4. Users can alternatively head to https://www.cbse.gov.in/ site. Click on Results option on the homepage. Follow the same steps as mentioned above.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results on DigiLocker platform

Follow the steps to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 via the app

  1. Open DigiLocker app, head to the Education section and then click on Central Board of Secondary Education.
  2. Click on Class X Marksheet. Follow the steps to get the CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBSE Board Result 2021, CBSE Class 10 Result 2021, CBSE Board Class 10, CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2021
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Sets September 2022 Release Date on Prime Video

Related Stories

CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Windows 365 Now Generally Available, Starts at Rs. 1,555 a Month
  3. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  5. PM Modi Launches e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution in India
  6. CBSE Class 10 Results Announced: Here's How to Check
  7. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
  8. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check
  2. Realme Pad Specifications and Design Leaked, Renders Show Aluminium Unibody Finish, Built-In Stylus Holder
  3. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Sets September 2022 Release Date on Prime Video
  4. Microsoft Windows 365 Price Revealed, Starts at Rs. 1,555 a Month in India
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Powered by Tensor Custom SoC Are Official; Design, Specifications Teased
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins August 5: Top Deals on ROG Phone 3, Moto G40 Fusion, More Phones
  7. Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Battle Misinformation on Its Platform
  8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Final Trailer Pits Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson
  9. Nykaa Indian E-Commerce Beauty Startup Backed by TPG Files for IPO
  10. Google to Launch Own Processor for Upcoming Pixel Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com