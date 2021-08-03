Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that Class 10 results will be announced today, at 12pm. The results come after the board had cancelled the exams on account of the pandemic this year. The board had then advised all schools to assess students internally by appointing a Result Committee that will consist of the Principal and seven teachers. The seven teachers must include five from Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and two languages. The other two teachers must be from neighbouring schools.

The central education board has said that Class 10 board exams candidates will get a chance to appear for an exam if they are not satisfied with the marks allocated to them. The exam will be held as and when the conditions are conducive. Students will be assessed out of 100 marks for each subject.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results online CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2021 can be accessed in three ways. Students can either head to the official CBSE Result site or the CBSE government site to check for their results. Alternatively, they can even check it on the DigiLocker app. The results will be announced at 12pm (noon) today. Children are advised to be ready with their roll number to easily find their results when they are announced. There is a roll number finder site dedicated just to find roll numbers and students can head to the site to know their roll number. Follow the steps below to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 results online. Head to the https://cbseresults.nic.in/ site Click on the link that says Class 10 Results 2021. Enter your roll number and school number. Click on ‘Submit' Users can alternatively head to https://www.cbse.gov.in/ site. Click on Results option on the homepage. Follow the same steps as mentioned above.