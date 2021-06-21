Class 12 board exams will be declared on July 31, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. It is handy for students to know how to check their scorecard online without any hassles. The 2021 Class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic in the country. CBSE has announced that it will calculate students' grades based on their performance in Class 10, Class 11, and the pre-board exams for Class 12.

There are various ways students can check their CBSE Class 12 results online. The primary method is by accessing the official portal, cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to log on to the website with their roll numbers or registration numbers to check their results on the website. Alternatively, students can access cbse.nic.in but they will be automatically redirected to cbse.gov.in.

Another website where students can access their results is results.gov.in. The portal will show results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The website hosts results for major exams conducted in India, including academic and entrance exams. Additionally, the website also provides results for state education boards for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

DigiLocker is another portal that will let students of the 2021 batch access their CBSE Class 12 board exam results. Students will need to create an account on the platform to access their marksheets and pass certificates. DigiLocker will notify students on their registered mobile number or email address once their scores are released by CBSE.

Lastly, students can also access their CBSE Class 12 board exam results through SMS. Students would have to type 'cbse12' and send the SMS to the phone number declared by CBSE for this purpose.