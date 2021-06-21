Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • How to
  • How to News
  • CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More

CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More

CBSE Class 12 results will be calculated on the basis of the performance in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 pre-board exams.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 June 2021 13:55 IST
CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More

Photo Credit: Unsplash

CBSE Class 12 board exam results can be checked via official websites, DigiLocker, and SMS

Highlights
  • CBSE Class 12 Exam Results will be declared on July 31
  • 2021 Class 12 board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • DigiLocker will also provide marksheet, pass certificates to students

Class 12 board exams will be declared on July 31, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced. It is handy for students to know how to check their scorecard online without any hassles. The 2021 Class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced pandemic in the country. CBSE has announced that it will calculate students' grades based on their performance in Class 10, Class 11, and the pre-board exams for Class 12.

There are various ways students can check their CBSE Class 12 results online. The primary method is by accessing the official portal, cbseresults.nic.in. Students will have to log on to the website with their roll numbers or registration numbers to check their results on the website. Alternatively, students can access cbse.nic.in but they will be automatically redirected to cbse.gov.in.

Another website where students can access their results is results.gov.in. The portal will show results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The website hosts results for major exams conducted in India, including academic and entrance exams. Additionally, the website also provides results for state education boards for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

DigiLocker is another portal that will let students of the 2021 batch access their CBSE Class 12 board exam results. Students will need to create an account on the platform to access their marksheets and pass certificates. DigiLocker will notify students on their registered mobile number or email address once their scores are released by CBSE.

Lastly, students can also access their CBSE Class 12 board exam results through SMS. Students would have to type 'cbse12' and send the SMS to the phone number declared by CBSE for this purpose.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CBSE, Central Board for Secondary Education, Class 12 Board Exams, CBSE Class 12 Results 2021, COVID-19
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Sends Data to Servers Outside Country, May Include China; CAIT Demands Ban
PS5 India Restock: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23

Related Stories

CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 5 Million Downloads in Early Access
  2. Ageing Hubble Space Telescope Is Down After a Technical Glitch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  4. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  5. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  6. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  7. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Sale via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  8. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Available to Desktop Users
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 India Restock: Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition on June 23
  2. CBSE Board Class 12 Results 2021: How to Check Online via Official Websites, SMS, More
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Sends Data to Servers Outside Country, May Include China; CAIT Demands Ban
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions
  5. Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,990
  6. Vanilla-Flavoured Solution for Plastic Crisis? UK Researchers Show How Waste Can Be Converted by Bacteria
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Summer Solstice 2021: NASA Details All You Need to Know About the Year’s Longest Day
  9. International Yoga Day: PM Modi Announces M-Yoga App That Has Video Tutorials in Many Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com