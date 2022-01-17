The 2022 Australian Open has finally begun. After weeks of off-court drama surrounding the visa exemption given to anti-vaxxer and men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic — who lost his court appeal Sunday and was deported later that day — the first Grand Slam of this year kicked off on Monday, January 17 and will run until the end of the month on Sunday, January 30. With Djokovic out, the Australian Open men's singles defending champion is gone, and all eyes are on Rafael Nadal as he seeks to win his 21st Grand Slam and surpass both Djokovic and Roger Federer as the all-time great. On the women's side, Naomi Osaka kicked off her Australian Open title defence on Monday, though she's up against it (ranked no. 13 in the world) as she could end up facing Australian native and current women No. 1 Ash Barty in the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open.

As has been the case since 1988, the 2022 Australian Open will be held at the Melbourne Park in, well, Melbourne. Along with the US Open, the Australian Open is one of two tennis Grand Slams that takes place on hard courts. Wimbledon is all grass, while the French Open is on clay. Melbourne Park dedicates a series of 25 hard courts for the 2022 Australian Open, including five main show courts — up from four in previous years — in Rod Laver Arena, John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, 1573 Arena, and the debutant Kia Arena (that is the fourth biggest among the five). 2022 Australian Open attendees will be need to fully vaccinated to enter Melbourne Park, and you have to keep your mask on at all times unless eating or drinking. For the rest of us who aren't in Melbourne, here's how you can watch the 2022 Australian Open from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in India

Sony Pictures Networks India has exclusive rights to the 2022 Australian Open in India, as part of a long-term deal it signed with Tennis Australia.

That means you can stream the 2022 Australian Open on SonyLIV in India. You will need SonyLIV Premium that costs Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 annually.

You can get limited-time access to SonyLIV Premium through Times Prime and Paytm First memberships, and with select JioFiber broadband plans.

For those on TV, the 2022 Australian Open will be broadcast across Sony's bouquet of channels, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3. They are available on Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, Dish TV, and Videocon d2h.

Sony's channels — Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 3 — are also available on the JioTV app.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka

In addition to India, Sony Pictures Networks India holds the rights to the 2022 Australian Open in most of South Asia as well.

Hence, SonyLIV is the place to be for tennis fans in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka as well.

SonyLIV Premium costs PKR 170 per month or PKR 1,700 per year in Pakistan, LKR 199 per month or LKR 1,999 per year in Sri Lanka, BDT 99 per month or BDT 899 per year in Bangladesh, and 99 cents per month or $9.99 in Afghanistan.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in the UK

You can steam the 2022 Australian Open on Discovery+ and the Eurosport app. Discovery+ starts £6.99 per month in the UK.

On cable TV, the 2022 Australian Open is available on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. Eurosport 1 is channel 410 on Sky, 435 on BT, and 521 on Virgin. Eurosport 2 is 411 on Sky, 436 on BT, and 522 on Virgin.

Eurosport is the also the home the 2022 Australian Open in all of Europe and Central Asia too.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in the US

The 2022 Australian Open live stream is available in the US on ESPN+ that costs $6.99 per month. You can get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle that also offers Disney+ and Hulu. The Disney Bundle comes in at $13.99 per month.

On TV, ESPN is naturally the go-to place for tennis fans. You can catch the 2022 Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN3.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in Canada

Looking for 2022 Australian Open live stream in Canada? You will need a subscription to TSN or RDS that cost CAD 19.99 a month.

TSN is for English-language coverage, while RDS offers French-language coverage. TSN / RDS are also the TV channels for 2022 Australian Open action in Canada.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in Australia

Down under in the home of the tournament, tennis fans can enjoy the 2022 Australian Open for free. 9Now has a free live stream on its website, and you can tune into Channel 9 and 9Gem on TV.

If you want access to every live match, then you'll need Stan Sport that costs AUD 10 per month.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to be for 2022 Australian Open viewers in New Zealand. For live stream, you will need Sky Sport Now that costs NZ$39.99 per month.

On TV, Sky Sport is where the tennis action is at. Alternatively, you can also use the Sky Go service if you pay for Sky Sport as part of your cable TV package.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 in Singapore

beIN Sports is the official home of the 2022 Australian Open in Singapore. In fact, beIN Sports is the go-to for tennis fans in Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia as well.

Didn't find your country here? Check out the full list of official broadcasters on the Australian Open website.

Photo by Rob Keating licensed under CC BY 2.0