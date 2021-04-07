Assembly Elections 2021: How to Check for Your Name on Voter List Online

Photo Credit: Sajjad Hussain/ AFP
Assembly elections are being conducted throughout the month of April in many Legislative assemblies along with the upcoming by-elections for the Parliament and a few State assemblies. Before going out to vote, you should check if your name is listed on the electoral roll. You can easily check the voter list online to ensure your name has been enrolled properly. When you go out to vote, however, it is highly advisable that you wear protective masks and strictly follow social distancing norms considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Election Commission is conducting legislative assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal this month. Alongside, it is conducting by-elections for seven constituencies in the Parliament with by-elections in many constituencies of 19 legislative assemblies in the country.
If you hold a Voter ID Card, you should visit National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) website to check if your name has been enrolled properly.
