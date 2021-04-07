Technology News
Assembly Elections 2021: How to Check for Your Name on Voter List Online

You can easily check for your name via the NVSP website.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 April 2021 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: Sajjad Hussain/ AFP

Many states are hosting elections for their Legislative assemblies

Highlights
  • Visit NVSP website to check for your name on the voter list
  • It is essential to be enrolled on the voter list before elections
  • One must wear protective mask and practice social distancing when voting

Assembly elections are being conducted throughout the month of April in many Legislative assemblies along with the upcoming by-elections for the Parliament and a few State assemblies. Before going out to vote, you should check if your name is listed on the electoral roll. You can easily check the voter list online to ensure your name has been enrolled properly. When you go out to vote, however, it is highly advisable that you wear protective masks and strictly follow social distancing norms considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Election Commission is conducting legislative assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal this month. Alongside, it is conducting by-elections for seven constituencies in the Parliament with by-elections in many constituencies of 19 legislative assemblies in the country.

How to check your name on the voter list

If you hold a Voter ID Card, you should visit National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) website to check if your name has been enrolled properly.

  1. Open the official website and on the home page there will be an option called Search in Electoral Roll.
  2. Clicking on that will open another webpage where you can enter your details.
  3. The new webpage will show you two ways to check for the name on the voter list.
  4. First option is Search by details where you can enter your name, father's/ husband's name, age/ date of birth, and gender. After that, you will enter your state, district, and assembly constituency.
  5. The other option is Seach by EPIC number that requires you to enter your EPIC number and state.
  6. For both options, you will have to authorise these details to the website by entering a CAPTCHA code at the end.
  7. Once done, the webpage should show you your voter registration details.

Further reading: Assembly Elections 2021, Assembly Elections, Elections, Election Commission, NVSP, National Voters Services Portal
Satvik Khare
