How to Turn Zoom Audio Notifications On/ Off

Zoom has a popular audio notification feature that tells you when a participant joins or leaves a meeting. This is particularly useful when you're waiting for someone, but it can be irritating when you're part of a large conference meeting or event and you constantly hear notifications as people come and go. The audio notification has a doorbell-like sound to give you the feeling of a real person ringing the bell behind a real door. And just like your house doorbell, there is way to turn the audio notifications off for your virtual Zoom meeting rooms.
The audio notification option on Zoom also comes with several customisations like choosing to play the sound for everyone or restrict it to hosts and co-hosts. There is also an option to ask to record a user's voice to use as notification when someone joins by phone
Users on a Zoom call can easily toggle audio notifications based on what they prefer. This can be done before a call commences, or even during the meeting. If you turn the audio notifications off, you will not get an audio prompt every time a user leaves or enters a Zoom meeting. This feature is important for users who are waiting on someone and are doing other chores in the meantime. The audio tune serves as an alert that someone has entered the Zoom call, especially useful when you're not looking at the screen. Follow the steps below to turn off /on the audio notifications on Zoom.
