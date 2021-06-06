How to Connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Controller With Other Devices

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S was launched in November last year and the new console comes with a new controller as well. The Xbox Series S/ X controller not only works with the current generation of Microsoft consoles, but also with the previous generation, among other devices. The new controller is more of an iterative upgrade over the previous generation controller but comes with Bluetooth functionality that allows it to be connected with various devices.

If you wish to use your Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S controller with your computer or mobile or other devices, you can do so by either using a USB Type-C cable, or by using a Bluetooth connection. You will need a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter if you want to use a wired connection on Android or laptops that do not have standard USB Type-A ports.

How to connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S controller with Windows PC To put your Xbox Series S/ X controller in pairing mode, press and hold the pair button on the top of your controller till the Xbox logo starts flashing. This indicates your controller is in pairing mode. If your Windows PC or laptop has Bluetooth turned on, you should see a notification pop up at the bottom right that says ‘New Bluetooth game controller found' with a Connect and Dismiss option. Select Connect. Your controller should be paired with your Windows PC and the flashing Xbox logo should now be stable. To pair it manually, head to Settings by clicking on the Windows logo on the taskbar or pressing the Windows key on your keyboard. Click on Devices. In the Bluetooth & other devices section, click on Add Bluetooth or other device. Click on Bluetooth and your computer will start searching for available devices. Your Xbox wireless controller should show up here. Click on it to start the pairing process. Once the process completes, your controller should be paired and connected to your Windows computer.

How to connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S controller with macOS PC

Head over to System Preferences. Click on Bluetooth. If Bluetooth is off, turn it on. Press and hold the pair button on the top of your controller till the Xbox logo starts flashing. Your controller should now show up on macOS in the list of available Bluetooth devices. Click on the Connect button next to the name of the controller. Your Xbox wireless controller should now be connected with macOS.

How to connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S controller with Android, iOS devices

Put your Xbox controller in pairing mode by pressing and holding the pair button on the top of your controller till the Xbox logo starts flashing. On either Android or iOS, head to Settings. Tap on Bluetooth. On Android, select Pair new device. iOS users should see the controller at the bottom of the list under Other devices. Tap on the controller and it will be paired.

How to connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S controller with Apple TV

Open Settings menu. Select Remotes and Devices. Select Bluetooth. Press and hold the pair button on the top of your controller till the Xbox logo starts flashing. You should see the Xbox wireless controller at the bottom. Select it. You will get a ‘Controller connected' notification at the top right which means you are ready to use your Xbox controller with Apple TV.

How to connect Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S controller with Fire TV