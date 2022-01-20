Wordle — the daily secret word game — has taken social media by storm recently. With its little green, yellow, and grey-coloured square emojis, the game has flooded social media feeds to become a viral trend. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle, Wordle is slightly similar to crossword and a sudoku puzzle. As mentioned, it involves word-guessing and the players need to guess the daily secret word in six tries, with the help of some colour-coded hints. It is available to play via website and Wordle doesn't require users to download an app and sign in with any credentials, making it even more popular.

A growing number of users on Twitter are tweeting about Wordle scores with screenshots nowadays. If you are one of those people who are bored of seeing these tweets, this guide will help you to get rid of unwanted Wordle tweets to some extent. There are ways to clean up and customise your Twitter feed by eliminating those annoying Wordle score posts. You can mute words or hashtags relating to the game.

Muting words on Twitter will remove the tweets from your notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, Home timeline, and from replies to tweets.

How to mute Wordle posts on Twitter (desktop)

Open your Twitter profile and select More from the side navigation menu. Select the Privacy and Safety option. Select Mute and block. Select Muted words. Click on the ‘+' icon to add words and enter the words or hashtags you'd like to mute (you can add hashtags related to the Wordle, Wordle Score, etc). Select duration and click on the Save button at the bottom.

On the Twitter app, you can follow these steps:

Open the Twitter app and tap on your Profile icon Select Settings. Choose Privacy and Safety. Select the Mute and Block option. Click on Muted words. Then, tap on the Add button and enter the words or hashtags separately. Once done, click on the Save button at the top right.

By doing this, you can block Wordle score posts from the Home timeline and notifications. The mute functionality has a default duration option of forever, along with 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. It will keep you away from any tweet that carries muted words or phrases.