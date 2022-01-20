Wordle — the daily secret word game — has taken social media by storm recently. With its little green, yellow, and grey-coloured square emojis, the game has flooded social media feeds to become a viral trend. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer named Josh Wardle, Wordle is slightly similar to crossword and a sudoku puzzle. As mentioned, it involves word-guessing and the players need to guess the daily secret word in six tries, with the help of some colour-coded hints. It is available to play via website and Wordle doesn't require users to download an app and sign in with any credentials, making it even more popular.
A growing number of users on Twitter are tweeting about Wordle scores with screenshots nowadays. If you are one of those people who are bored of seeing these tweets, this guide will help you to get rid of unwanted Wordle tweets to some extent. There are ways to clean up and customise your Twitter feed by eliminating those annoying Wordle score posts. You can mute words or hashtags relating to the game.
Muting words on Twitter will remove the tweets from your notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, Home timeline, and from replies to tweets.
On the Twitter app, you can follow these steps:
By doing this, you can block Wordle score posts from the Home timeline and notifications. The mute functionality has a default duration option of forever, along with 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. It will keep you away from any tweet that carries muted words or phrases.
