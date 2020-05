WhatsApp Web is one of the most-used features of the world's most popular messaging app. WhatsApp Web allows you to use WhatsApp on your laptop, PC, and even on your iPad. If you've enabled dark mode on WhatsApp for iPhone or Android, you may be wondering how to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode. The good news is that there are easy ways to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Now WhatsApp Web dark mode is easier on the eye, and definitely much more pleasant to use. There are two ways to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode and we're going to show you both of them right here.

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to Enable WhatsApp Web doesn't officially support dark mode, but there are two ways to enable it easily. You can either enable it by using the Inspect Element option on your browser or by installing an extension. Here's what you need to do. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks three-dots icon on the top-right > Settings > WhatsApp Web. On iPhone, open WhatsApp > Settings > WhatsApp Web. Now scan the code on your computer's screen and log in. Go to WhatsApp Web on your computer and log in via the QR code. To do this, open WhatsApp on your Android phone > tap the. On iPhone, open WhatsApp >. Now scan the code on your computer's screen and log in. Right-click the WhatsApp Web page and click Inspect Element. Now search for body class="web". On some browsers such as Safari for Mac, you might have to search for body class="web text-rendering-bug-fix". Right-click this line > click Edit. Now change it to body class="web dark" or body class="web dark text-rendering-bug-fix". Hit Enter on the keyboard or just click anywhere else on the page to apply changes. Now you can enjoy dark mode on WhatsApp Web. In case you find this too complicated, just install the Stylus addon on Firefox or Google Chrome Now install the Dark WhatsApp style from this site . You can also install this style via Github (just scroll down to the Installation section). That's it, now open WhatsApp Web and enjoy dark mode.

The Inspect Element tip was first spotted by WABetaInfo. Do you prefer WhatsApp's dark mode or do you like the light theme more? Let us know via the comments.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.