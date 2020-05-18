Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to Enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web on Chrome, Firefox

WhatsApp Web dark mode can be easily enabled on any brower. Here's how.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 18 May 2020 21:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to Enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web on Chrome, Firefox

Yes, you can enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web

Highlights
  • You can enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web via two methods
  • The first one requires a simple CSS edit
  • The second method requires the Stylus addon for Chrome or Firefox

WhatsApp Web is one of the most-used features of the world's most popular messaging app. WhatsApp Web allows you to use WhatsApp on your laptop, PC, and even on your iPad. If you've enabled dark mode on WhatsApp for iPhone or Android, you may be wondering how to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode. The good news is that there are easy ways to enable dark mode on WhatsApp Web. Now WhatsApp Web dark mode is easier on the eye, and definitely much more pleasant to use. There are two ways to enable WhatsApp Web dark mode and we're going to show you both of them right here.

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to Enable

WhatsApp Web doesn't officially support dark mode, but there are two ways to enable it easily. You can either enable it by using the Inspect Element option on your browser or by installing an extension. Here's what you need to do.

  1. Go to WhatsApp Web on your computer and log in via the QR code. To do this, open WhatsApp on your Android phone > tap the three-dots icon on the top-right > Settings > WhatsApp Web. On iPhone, open WhatsApp > Settings > WhatsApp Web. Now scan the code on your computer's screen and log in. 
  2. Right-click the WhatsApp Web page and click Inspect Element. Now search for body class="web". On some browsers such as Safari for Mac, you might have to search for body class="web text-rendering-bug-fix".
  3. Right-click this line > click Edit.
  4. Now change it to body class="web dark" or body class="web dark text-rendering-bug-fix".
  5. Hit Enter on the keyboard or just click anywhere else on the page to apply changes.
  6. Now you can enjoy dark mode on WhatsApp Web.
  7. In case you find this too complicated, just install the Stylus addon on Firefox or Google Chrome
  8. Now install the Dark WhatsApp style from this site. You can also install this style via Github (just scroll down to the Installation section).
  9. That's it, now open WhatsApp Web and enjoy dark mode.

The Inspect Element tip was first spotted by WABetaInfo. Do you prefer WhatsApp's dark mode or do you like the light theme more? Let us know via the comments. 

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: whatsapp, whatsapp web, whatsapp web dark mode, whatsapp dark mode
Pranay Parab Pranay is in charge of podcasts and videos at Gadgets 360. Over the years, he has written over 500 tutorials on iPhone, Android, Windows, and Mac. He has also written in-depth reported features on the intersection of technology and culture, reviewed fitness wearables, been the social media manager, started two podcasts, and produced several tech videos. He loves travelling, particularly to places not frequented by tourists. He keeps running half-marathons across the country and hopes to complete ...More
Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Set to Launch on May 24, Company Reveals

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode: How to Enable Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web on Chrome, Firefox
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  3. TikTok Asked to Take Down Faizal Siddiqui Video
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon
  5. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  7. Moto G8 Power Lite Will Launch in India on May 21
  8. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  10. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Set to Launch on May 24, Company Reveals
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  3. Huawei Says 'Survival' at Stake After US Chip Restrictions
  4. GTA Online Services Went Down Due to "Extremely High Player Volumes" Caused by Epic Store Sale
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Amazfit Ares Teased to Offer Multiple Watch Faces, 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, VO2 Max Measurement
  7. Redmi 10X With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 5G Support to Launch on May 26
  8. Amazfit Parent Huami Reportedly Developing Self-Disinfecting Mask Called Aeri
  9. SoftBank Racks Up Losses as Vision Fund Investments Plunge
  10. BSNL 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Landline Calls Extended Till May 31
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com