Looking for a way to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them? WhatsApp this week rolled out a preview voice message feature to let users review a draft of their audio recordings before sharing them with others. You can preview your voice messages before sending them in an individual thread or a group chat. The update helps you avoid sending a voice message that doesn't make complete sense or needs an update with some correction. You can also play back your voice message before sending to see if your audio is clear.

WhatsApp has introduced voice message preview for all users that are on Android and iOS as well as on the Web or desktop.

In this article, we provide the steps you need to take to preview your WhatsApp voice messages before sending them to your contacts.

You can press the send button if your message is appropriate and is ready for sharing. Otherwise, tap the trash can to delete your voice message and repeat the above steps to record one again.