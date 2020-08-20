WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, isn't just popular for texting or voice calling. WhatsApp users also have the option to make video calls. The video calling feature is free on WhatsApp and to get started all you'll need is a working internet connection. The best thing is that WhatsApp Web video call is possible too. Follow this guide as we tell you how to make video calls on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to make video calls from a smartphone

With WhatsApp, you can make video calls to individual contacts or groups. The process is pretty simple, just follow these steps.

Open WhatsApp and select a contact to video call. Open their chat and hit the camera icon up top to place a video call.

While on a one-on-one call, there's also an option to add other people to the call. Here's how.

While on a WhatsApp video call, hit the add participant button in the top right. Choose a contact > tap Add.

Besides, adding contacts to one-on-one calls, you also get the option to start a group video call. Follow these steps.

Open WhatsApp, select a group chat and open it. Once the chat is open, hit the camera icon up top to start a video call with the group.

As of now, WhatsApp supports up to 8 participants for group voice or video calls.

WhatsApp Web Video Call

To start a video call via WhatsApp Web, follow these steps.

Open WhatsApp Web and login to your account. Hit the vertical three-dots icon and click Create a Room. You'll see a pop-up, go ahead by hitting Continue in Messenger. Note, you don't need a Facebook account for this to work. Now create a room and you'll be ready to start a video call. Just share the video call link with others on WhatsApp. To create a room with a specific contact or group, open that chat window, hit the attachment icon and click Room, which is the last icon in the list.

Facebook's Messenger Rooms feature allows video calls for up to 50 users at a time.

This is how you can make video calls via WhatsApp on your phone or your computers.

