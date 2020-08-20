WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, isn't just popular for texting or voice calling. WhatsApp users also have the option to make video calls. The video calling feature is free on WhatsApp and to get started all you'll need is a working internet connection. The best thing is that WhatsApp Web video call is possible too. Follow this guide as we tell you how to make video calls on WhatsApp.
With WhatsApp, you can make video calls to individual contacts or groups. The process is pretty simple, just follow these steps.
While on a one-on-one call, there's also an option to add other people to the call. Here's how.
Besides, adding contacts to one-on-one calls, you also get the option to start a group video call. Follow these steps.
As of now, WhatsApp supports up to 8 participants for group voice or video calls.
To start a video call via WhatsApp Web, follow these steps.
Facebook's Messenger Rooms feature allows video calls for up to 50 users at a time.
This is how you can make video calls via WhatsApp on your phone or your computers.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement