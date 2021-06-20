WhatsApp can be used with two different accounts on the same phone. The instant messaging app is among the most popular apps in the world. It allows you to message or call another WhatsApp user no matter where they are in the world, as long as they have an internet connection. The Facebook-owned app is free to download for Android and Apple users and can be used on mobile phones or desktops. However, there are some limitations to the app, such as only WhatsApp account can be used per phone number. However, most manufacturers allow users to set two versions of the same app on their Android smartphones,
Manufacturers including Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, OnePlus, and Realme allow its users to set up dual apps or parallel apps or twin apps. They use different terminologies for what is essentially a feature that allows users to have two separate versions of the same app, thus allowing for two different apps. Read on to find out how you can enable this feature on different phones.
Xiaomi phone users running MIUI can head to Settings > Apps > Dual apps. Samsung phone users can head to Settings > Advance features > Dual Messenger. Vivo users can go to Settings > Apps and notifications > App Clone. Oppo phone users can tap on Settings > App Cloner. Huawei and Honor phone users can go to Settings > Apps > App twin. OnePlus lets its users clone apps by heading to Settings > Utilities > Parallel Apps. Finally, Realme users can go to Settings > App management > App cloner.
Now, here's how you can use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android smartphone.
You now have two WhatsApp accounts on the same smartphone.
