Moving from one instant messenger to another is like shifting houses. It's a total pain, a lot of times you lose things and you also have to start afresh. If you feel the same way, Telegram has a new feature — the ability to import chats from WhatsApp. The steps are very simple and here's how you can do it.

We have also done a tips and tricks feature on some cool features of Telegram, just in case you're moving from WhatsApp. You can check out the article here.

Before you try out this feature, make sure you have Telegram 7.4 Update because that's the version that brings the migration feature.

Transfer WhatsApp messages to Telegram on Android

Open a chat in WhatsApp and then tap the three vertical dots on the top right corner. Tap Export Chat > select Telegram in the Share menu. You'll be asked to restore with or without media. Select the option as per your preference.

After doing this, you'd be able to see that particular WhatsApp chat on Telegram. For now, you can only move chats one by one, there's no way to move them across in bulk. You can also export group chats using the same method.

Move WhatsApp chats to Telegram on iOS

Open a chat in WhatsApp, then tap the area right beside the profile picture of a contact on the top. Tap Export Chat > select Telegram in the Share menu.

There's also a quicker way to do this by going to the main chat screen of WhatsApp, and then swiping left on a chat and then tapping Export Chat.

The messages that you import will include original timestamps and come with a flag at the bottom that says ‘Imported'.

Another thing to take note here is that messages and media moved to Telegram will not occupy extra space on your smartphone. Users can also optimise storage space and control cache size by tapping Data and Storage Usage tab in Settings.

For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.