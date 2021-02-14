Technology News
How to Move WhatsApp Groups to Signal

The workaround is only applicable when moving WhatsApp groups to Signal, and it doesn’t allow you to move your WhatsApp chats to Signal.

14 February 2021
How to Move WhatsApp Groups to Signal

Signal lets you share your group links to make it easier for you to move your WhatsApp groups

  • Signal app on both Android and iPhone provides group link sharing
  • This helps to move your WhatsApp groups to Signal app
  • Signal also allows admins to turn off group link sharing

Moving from WhatsApp to Signal is as easy as creating your profile on the latter by providing your phone number and then uninstalling the former app from your device. But moving chats from WhatsApp and Signal isn't possible natively. This could be one of the reasons that has made many users stick to the Facebook-owned app. However, there is a workaround to move your WhatsApp groups to the Signal app by following some simple steps. These are equally applicable for both Android and iOS users.

Before getting started with this tutorial, it is important to note that the workaround is applicable only in moving WhatsApp groups to Signal. This doesn't allow you to move your WhatsApp chats to Signal. It can also not be used to move your existing WhatsApp group chats to the Signal app.

How to move WhatsApp groups to Signal

Below are the steps that you can follow on your Android phone or iPhone to move WhatsApp groups to Signal. Make sure you have the latest version of the Signal app for an easy transition.

  1. Open the Signal app on your phone.
  2. Tap on the three dots menu available from the top-right corner of the screen in case you have an Android phone and then tap the New Group option. If you have an iPhone, you can do that by tapping the pencil icon from the top-right side of the screen.
  3. You can either select some of your group members or press the Skip button. You can add your group members at a later stage.
  4. Now, give a name to your group. This could be the same name that you want to move from WhatsApp to Signal.
  5. You'll now be prompted with a pop-up dialogue box to invite friends via a link. Just click on the Enable and Share Link button available on that pop-up box.
  6. This will bring a menu to let you find ways to share your group link. Choose Copy from that menu.
  7. Now, open the WhatsApp group that you want to move to Signal.
  8. Paste the group link you've copied from Signal.

This will allow your WhatsApp group members to move to your newly created Signal group. Once all your members are moved to your Signal group, you can turn off the link you've enabled. This will help avoid allowing any strangers from joining your group.

