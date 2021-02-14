How to move WhatsApp groups to Signal

Photo Credit: Reuters
Moving from WhatsApp to Signal is as easy as creating your profile on the latter by providing your phone number and then uninstalling the former app from your device. But moving chats from WhatsApp and Signal isn't possible natively. This could be one of the reasons that has made many users stick to the Facebook-owned app. However, there is a workaround to move your WhatsApp groups to the Signal app by following some simple steps. These are equally applicable for both Android and iOS users.
Before getting started with this tutorial, it is important to note that the workaround is applicable only in moving WhatsApp groups to Signal. This doesn't allow you to move your WhatsApp chats to Signal. It can also not be used to move your existing WhatsApp group chats to the Signal app.
Below are the steps that you can follow on your Android phone or iPhone to move WhatsApp groups to Signal. Make sure you have the latest version of the Signal app for an easy transition.
This will allow your WhatsApp group members to move to your newly created Signal group. Once all your members are moved to your Signal group, you can turn off the link you've enabled. This will help avoid allowing any strangers from joining your group.
