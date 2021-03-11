Photo Credit: WhatsApp
WhatsApp now lets you make or receive voice and video calls on its desktop app for Windows and Mac. The feature was earlier being rolled out for select users only, but now it is available for everyone in India. It will be useful for those who use WhatsApp desktop every day for work or personal purposes.
If you don't have WhatsApp on your computer, you can download it for Windows 32-bit here, Windows 64-bit here and Mac here.
WhatsApp says the calling feature is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 or newer and macOS 10.13 or newer. But you can only make one-to-one WhatsApp calls as of now, as group calls aren't supported on WhatsApp's desktop app at the moment.
To make WhatsApp voice and video calls on the desktop, you will need three things:
Here's how to make WhatsApp calls on the desktop.
WhatsApp's desktop voice and video calling feature work in the same way as it does on the Android or iOS app. It is also said to be end-to-end encrypted. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
