How to use WhatsApp Stickers in Pay Mode

WhatsApp recently introduced a range of stickers in payments to make transacting money a fun affair. The instant messaging app even collaborated with five Indian women artists to offer a new pack of Payments stickers for its users in India. These stickers are essentially built on various cultural expressions related to money exchange. While stickers have been available on WhatsApp for a long time, the introduction of Payment Stickers is new.
Artists that made these payment sticker packs include illustrator Anjali Mehta, sketch artist Anuja Pothireddy, illustrator and muralist Neethi, illustrator and artist Osheen Silva, and graphic designer Mira Felicia Malhotra.
In order to send payments to a WhatsApp contact, the user must be signed up for payments and have linked the UPI bank account. This can be done by tapping the three dots icon on the top right corner of the home screen and going into the Payments section. Once that is set up, WhatsApp Payment stickers can be added when sending money to a user, instead of writing a text message. Follow the simple steps to send payment stickers when sending money to someone on WhatsApp.
