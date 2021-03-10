Technology News
loading

How to Remove Sound From WhatsApp Videos Before Uploading Them

WhatsApp now lets you get rid of sound from videos before you send them. This is how you can use the new feature.

By Ashri Khandelwal | Updated: 10 March 2021 19:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
How to Remove Sound From WhatsApp Videos Before Uploading Them

Photo Credit: Pexels

WhatsApp has added a new mute video feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp rolled out a feature that lets you remove sound from videos.
  • The feature is available on WhatsApp for Android.
  • You can use the feature to mute audio from videos before sending them.

WhatsApp has been adding a lot of useful features recently, and one of these allows you to remove the audio from videos before sending them in chats or adding them to WhatsApp Status. The feature is currently being rolled out on Android. The mute video feature can come in handy if you wish to share a video on WhatsApp without the audio. Until now, you would've had to rely on third-party apps to edit the audio on a video, but now you can directly use the mute video feature within the app.

How to use WhatsApp's mute video feature

  1. First, install the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play on your Android device. If you can't find the mute video icon, then there is a chance that you haven't received the feature yet, as WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out on Android.
  2. Open any WhatsApp chat.
  3. Click the attachment icon at the bottom and tap the camera icon if you want to record a video or tap the gallery icon to select a video.
  4. You will now be shown the video on screen and you can edit it here. Tap the speaker icon at the top-left to remove sound from the video. Once done, you can share the video without audio on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp hasn't yet revealed a timeline as to when the mute video icon will be available on its iPhone app, so if you have WhatsApp on iPhone, you will have to wait a while to get this feature. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

Are AmazonBasics TVs good enough to beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, Mute videos on WhatsApp, remove sound from whatsapp, remove sound before uploading on Whatsapp, apps, google play
Ashri Khandelwal
Ashri Khandelwal is a video producer at Gadgets 360. She makes videos about apps, smartphones, and everything else related to technology. Besides this, she is an avid writer, a podcast enthusiast, and a music lover. When bored, she is often found binge watching Korean dramas and thinking about life and the universe. She can be reached out at AshriK@ndtv.com and social media platforms. More
Sony IMX661 127.68 Megapixel Image Sensor With Global Shutter Function Launched
Zomato Delists Delivery Executive After Altercation Over Late Food Delivery

Related Stories

How to Remove Sound From WhatsApp Videos Before Uploading Them
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  5. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  6. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  7. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  8. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, VO2 Max Monitoring Launched
  9. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Delists Delivery Executive After Altercation Over Late Food Delivery
  2. Netgear Nighthawk RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router With Dual-Band Support Launched in India
  3. Sony IMX661 127.68 Megapixel Image Sensor With Global Shutter Function Launched
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Notebook E-Learning Edition, and Notebook 14 IC Series Get Discounts in India
  5. Google Pixel 5a With Smaller Hole-Punch Cutout May Launch on June 11, Pixel 6 May Have Central Selfie Camera
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 With Pro and Ultimate Variants Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple to Set Up Silicon Design Centre in Germany, Invest EUR 1 Billion
  8. Instagram Lite Launched by Facebook in 170 Countries With Lower Bandwidth
  9. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  10. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com