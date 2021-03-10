Photo Credit: Pexels
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of useful features recently, and one of these allows you to remove the audio from videos before sending them in chats or adding them to WhatsApp Status. The feature is currently being rolled out on Android. The mute video feature can come in handy if you wish to share a video on WhatsApp without the audio. Until now, you would've had to rely on third-party apps to edit the audio on a video, but now you can directly use the mute video feature within the app.
WhatsApp hasn't yet revealed a timeline as to when the mute video icon will be available on its iPhone app, so if you have WhatsApp on iPhone, you will have to wait a while to get this feature. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
