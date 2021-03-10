WhatsApp has been adding a lot of useful features recently, and one of these allows you to remove the audio from videos before sending them in chats or adding them to WhatsApp Status. The feature is currently being rolled out on Android. The mute video feature can come in handy if you wish to share a video on WhatsApp without the audio. Until now, you would've had to rely on third-party apps to edit the audio on a video, but now you can directly use the mute video feature within the app.

How to use WhatsApp's mute video feature

First, install the latest version of WhatsApp from Google Play on your Android device. If you can't find the mute video icon, then there is a chance that you haven't received the feature yet, as WhatsApp is gradually rolling it out on Android. Open any WhatsApp chat. Click the attachment icon at the bottom and tap the camera icon if you want to record a video or tap the gallery icon to select a video. You will now be shown the video on screen and you can edit it here. Tap the speaker icon at the top-left to remove sound from the video. Once done, you can share the video without audio on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp hasn't yet revealed a timeline as to when the mute video icon will be available on its iPhone app, so if you have WhatsApp on iPhone, you will have to wait a while to get this feature. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

