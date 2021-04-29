Technology News
How to Mute Mention Notifications on WhatsApp

You can follow a simple workaround on WhatsApp for Android and iOS to mute mention notifications.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 April 2021 18:01 IST
How to Mute Mention Notifications on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp users can mute individuals to not receive their group notifications

  • WhatsApp has its mute notification feature for some time
  • The feature doesn’t work if someone mentions you in a muted group
  • WhatsApp lets you mute notifications from individuals across devices

WhatsApp has already provided an option to let you mute notifications of individual chats and group messages forever on its platform since October last year. However, that option is not useful when you are mentioned by someone in a group chat for which you have already muted notifications. You will continue to receive notifications if a user in the group replies to one of your previously sent messages or mentions you in the thread. This is not technically a flaw, but it could get annoying if multiple members in a muted group are mentioning you or replying to your earlier message.

However, you can mute such notifications by following a workaround, as initially reported by WABetaInfo.

How to mute mention notifications on WhatsApp

You can mute notifications of the messages that mention you or are in response to your existing message in a group for which you have already muted notifications on both Android and iOS. It also works on WhatsApp Web or its desktop client. What you need to do is to mute notifications from the individual users who mention you or send a reply to your earlier message in the muted group.

To mute notifications from an individual user, you just need to go to their profile on WhatsApp and then tap the name of the user. After that, look for the Mute notifications option on Android or Mute on iOS. You can choose from three options — 8 hours, a week, or always options to mute notifications.

This comes in handy when you cannot leave a WhatsApp group but don't want to receive continuous notifications if someone mentions you or replies to your message in that group.

WABetaInfo reports that the workaround would work even when WhatsApp will enable the reported multi-device support. It could essentially sync the rules for notifications across devices.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Mute Notifications, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPad Pro (2021) Models, 24-Inch iMac Listed to Be Available on May 21 via UK Retail Site

