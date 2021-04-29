WhatsApp has already provided an option to let you mute notifications of individual chats and group messages forever on its platform since October last year. However, that option is not useful when you are mentioned by someone in a group chat for which you have already muted notifications. You will continue to receive notifications if a user in the group replies to one of your previously sent messages or mentions you in the thread. This is not technically a flaw, but it could get annoying if multiple members in a muted group are mentioning you or replying to your earlier message.

However, you can mute such notifications by following a workaround, as initially reported by WABetaInfo.

How to mute mention notifications on WhatsApp

You can mute notifications of the messages that mention you or are in response to your existing message in a group for which you have already muted notifications on both Android and iOS. It also works on WhatsApp Web or its desktop client. What you need to do is to mute notifications from the individual users who mention you or send a reply to your earlier message in the muted group.

To mute notifications from an individual user, you just need to go to their profile on WhatsApp and then tap the name of the user. After that, look for the Mute notifications option on Android or Mute on iOS. You can choose from three options — 8 hours, a week, or always options to mute notifications.

This comes in handy when you cannot leave a WhatsApp group but don't want to receive continuous notifications if someone mentions you or replies to your message in that group.

WABetaInfo reports that the workaround would work even when WhatsApp will enable the reported multi-device support. It could essentially sync the rules for notifications across devices.

