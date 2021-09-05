Photo Credit: Pixabay/ geralt
Can WhatsApp messages be sent without typing? Yes, that's possible thanks to advanced voice recognition support that users have on their Android phones as well as iPhone. You may need to configure some settings before readying WhatsApp to send messages for you, without typing. This feature can come in handy at a time when you don't have physical access to your Android or iOS device but are in its proximity. You can also use voice assistants on your phone to read new WhatsApp messages. It requires additional permissions, though.
Google Assistant introduced the ability to let you send WhatsApp messages by using your voice since 2015. In 2016, Apple also brought Siri to third-party messaging apps that was leveraged by WhatsApp shortly after the official release of iOS 10.
Before beginning with the steps on how you can send WhatsApp messages without typing on an Android device, make sure that you're using the latest WhatsApp version. You also need to have the latest version of Google Assistant installed on your phone. You can manually check for its updates from Google Play.
It is important to note that Google Assistant may not ask for your approval for sending your message and may send it directly to the contact you already sent a message to. You also need to enable Google Assistant to use without unlocking your phone to get a complete hands-free experience. You can do that by going to Popular Settings > Lock screen.
Below are the steps you need to take to start sending WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS. The experience is available to users on iOS 10.3 and later.
If you're accessing WhatsApp through your voice commands on the iOS device for the first time, you will be required to allow Siri to access your WhatsApp data. Sometimes, Siri also doesn't work properly with WhatsApp and gives an error saying, “Sorry, there's something wrong. Please try again.”
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement