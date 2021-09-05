Technology News
How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing on Android, iOS

You can use your voice to send WhatsApp messages, without typing.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 September 2021 08:30 IST
How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing on Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ geralt

WhatsApp allows Android users to send messages without typing, by using Google Assistant

Highlights
  • WhatsApp messages can be sent without typing using voice assistants
  • Both Android and iOS users can get the advanced experience
  • WhatsApp data is accessed by voice assistants for type-less messaging

Can WhatsApp messages be sent without typing? Yes, that's possible thanks to advanced voice recognition support that users have on their Android phones as well as iPhone. You may need to configure some settings before readying WhatsApp to send messages for you, without typing. This feature can come in handy at a time when you don't have physical access to your Android or iOS device but are in its proximity. You can also use voice assistants on your phone to read new WhatsApp messages. It requires additional permissions, though.

Google Assistant introduced the ability to let you send WhatsApp messages by using your voice since 2015. In 2016, Apple also brought Siri to third-party messaging apps that was leveraged by WhatsApp shortly after the official release of iOS 10.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on Android

Before beginning with the steps on how you can send WhatsApp messages without typing on an Android device, make sure that you're using the latest WhatsApp version. You also need to have the latest version of Google Assistant installed on your phone. You can manually check for its updates from Google Play.

  1. Go to Popular Settings by tapping your profile photo from the top-right corner on Google Assistant and scroll down to Personal results. Turn on that function.
  2. Say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to activate the voice assistant.
  3. Now, you can say “Send a WhatsApp message to…” with the name of your contact to whom you want to send a WhatsApp message.
  4. Google Assistant will now ask you to tell the message you wanted to send over WhatsApp. You need to respond with your message in a clear voice.
  5. You will now just have to say “Okay, send it” to let Google Assistant send your message, without letting you type on the screen.

It is important to note that Google Assistant may not ask for your approval for sending your message and may send it directly to the contact you already sent a message to. You also need to enable Google Assistant to use without unlocking your phone to get a complete hands-free experience. You can do that by going to Popular Settings > Lock screen.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS

Below are the steps you need to take to start sending WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS. The experience is available to users on iOS 10.3 and later.

  1. Go to Settings > Siri & Search and then turn on Listen for “Hey Siri”.
  2. Scroll down and tap WhatsApp and then enable Use with Ask Siri to activate Siri integration.
  3. You can now say “Hey Siri! Send a WhatsApp message to…” followed by the name of your contact you want to message.
  4. Siri will ask you what you want to send. You can then tell the assistant the message you want to send to the contact.
  5. Now, a preview will appear on the screen of your iPhone with your message. Siri will also read it for you.
  6. Siri will ask you if you're ready to send the message. If you're fine with the text, you can say “Yes” to send your message to your contact over WhatsApp.

If you're accessing WhatsApp through your voice commands on the iOS device for the first time, you will be required to allow Siri to access your WhatsApp data. Sometimes, Siri also doesn't work properly with WhatsApp and gives an error saying, “Sorry, there's something wrong. Please try again.”

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp messages, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, Google Assistant, Android, Siri, iOS
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

