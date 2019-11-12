AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
WhatsApp groups are excellent for keeping in touch with friends and family, or with people who share similar interests. However, anyone could add you to WhatsApp groups without your permission, which does get annoying really soon. When WhatsApp has nice features such the ability to send a link inviting you to join a group, why should you allow people to randomly add you to groups you don't want to join? This annoyance has now been fixed and you can now stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups.
New group privacy settings on WhatsApp are available on both Android and iPhone. Here's how you can enable these settings on your smartphone.
Before we tell you how you can implement these settings on your smartphone, make sure that you have installed the latest version of WhatsApp on your device. For Android, it is version 2.19.308 and for iPhone, it is 2.19.112. You can update by going to the respective WhatsApp pages on both the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone. With that out of the way, just follow these steps.
If you are an Android user, follow these steps to stop people from adding you to WhatsApp groups without permission.
If you use WhatsApp on iPhone, here's how you can stop others from adding you to WhatsApp groups
For more tutorials visit our How to section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement