WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and while it's really easy to use, there's one annoyance that has frustrated us for a very long time. How to send message without number in WhatsApp, or how to send WhatsApp message without adding contact. As basic as it sounds, there's no official workaround to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers.
This is an important feature because lots of WhatsApp privacy settings are restricted to “My Contacts” and you may not want every random person saved in your phone book to be able to see your profile picture, for example. That's why we are going to tell you how to send WhatsApp messages without adding contact.
There are some third-party apps out there that let you send messages on WhatsApp without adding contact but using these apps is not recommended as it can compromise your security, and may even get your WhatsApp account banned. Thus, it is always better to stay away from such apps and not put your smartphone's security at risk. Here's how to send WhatsApp messages without adding contact.
The first method we are about to suggest works for both Android and iOS. All you need to is follow a few simple steps on any browser and you're good to go. With that said, here's how you can send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers without adding contact.
If you're an iPhone user, there's an easier method to do the job for you. This uses Siri Shortcuts, which is an app made by Apple that works on devices running iOS 12 or newer versions. Follow the steps to send WhatsApp message to unsaved number without adding contact via Siri Shortcuts.
With its ease of use and the straightforward nature of the app, its no doubt WhatsApp has become immensely popular in India and around the world. However, simple things like sending a message to someone without saving their contacts still requires a workaround, and we really wonder if this will ever be added as a feature of the app. Until then, this article is there for you.
