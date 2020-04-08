Technology News
WhatsApp: How to Send Message to Unsaved Number Without Adding Contact

Yes, you don’t need to save every number just to send them a message on WhatsApp any more.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 8 April 2020 19:02 IST
Yes, you can send a WhatsApp message without saving number

Highlights
  • Send a WhatsApp message without saving the contact
  • You can do this from any browser on a smartphone
  • It works on both Android and iOS

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and while it's really easy to use, there's one annoyance that has frustrated us for a very long time. How to send message without number in WhatsApp, or how to send WhatsApp message without adding contact. As basic as it sounds, there's no official workaround to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers.

This is an important feature because lots of WhatsApp privacy settings are restricted to “My Contacts” and you may not want every random person saved in your phone book to be able to see your profile picture, for example. That's why we are going to tell you how to send WhatsApp messages without adding contact.

There are some third-party apps out there that let you send messages on WhatsApp without adding contact but using these apps is not recommended as it can compromise your security, and may even get your WhatsApp account banned. Thus, it is always better to stay away from such apps and not put your smartphone's security at risk. Here's how to send WhatsApp messages without adding contact.

WhatsApp: How to send message to unsaved numbers without adding contact

The first method we are about to suggest works for both Android and iOS. All you need to is follow a few simple steps on any browser and you're good to go. With that said, here's how you can send WhatsApp messages to unsaved numbers without adding contact.

  1. Open your phone's browser. Now you can copy and paste this link http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, or this link — http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar.
  2. In the place of ‘xxxxxxxxxx', you'll need to enter the phone number along with the country code, so if the number you want to message is +919911111111 then the link becomes http://wa.me/919911111111. Over here, the first two digits (91) is India's country code followed by the mobile number of the person.
  3. Once you have typed the link, tap enter to open the link.
  4. Next, you'll see a WhatsApp webpage with the recipient's phone number and a green Message button. Tap the green message button and you'll be redirected to WhatsApp.
  5. That's it, you can now WhatsApp people without adding a contact.

How to send a WhatsApp Message to a non-contact via Siri Shortcuts

If you're an iPhone user, there's an easier method to do the job for you. This uses Siri Shortcuts, which is an app made by Apple that works on devices running iOS 12 or newer versions. Follow the steps to send WhatsApp message to unsaved number without adding contact via Siri Shortcuts.

  1. Download the Siri Shortcuts app first.
  2. Open the app, tap the Gallery tab which is on the bottom right. Now add any shortcut you like, and run it once. Note: You only need to follow step 1 and 2 if you have never used Siri Shortcuts before.
  3. Next, go to Settings > Shortcuts > enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. This will allow you to run Siri Shortcuts from anyone, so be sure to download shortcuts made by people you trust and even if you download random shortcuts, inspect the steps involved to be sure it does what you expect.
  4. After that is done, open this link on your iPhone and click the Get Shortcut button to download it.
  5. Now you'll be redirected to the Shortcuts app. Tap Add Untrusted Shortcut.
  6. Following this, you can open the Shortcuts app and look for the WhatsApp to Non Contact shortcut in the My Shortcuts tab. You can either run it from here or tap the three dots icon at the top of the shortcut > then tap Add to Home Screen to create a quick launch shortcut on the home screen.
  7. Once you run this, you will be asked to enter the recipient's number. Enter it along with the country code and you'll be redirected to WhatsApp with a new message window open.

With its ease of use and the straightforward nature of the app, its no doubt WhatsApp has become immensely popular in India and around the world. However, simple things like sending a message to someone without saving their contacts still requires a workaround, and we really wonder if this will ever be added as a feature of the app. Until then, this article is there for you.

OnePlus 8 leaks look exciting but when will the phones launch in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, iOS, Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Opera
Aman Rashid

